featured spotlight Texas high school volleyball state rankings (Week of Aug. 21) By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Aug 22, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKinney Boyd senior Kali Vanderhoof, left, and junior Ale Romo led the Lady Broncos to a third-place finish at the Allen Texas Open on Friday-Saturday. By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here are this week's Texas Volleyball Insiders state rankings.Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.Class 6A1. Grand Oaks2. Trophy Club Byron Nelson3. Dripping Springs4. McKinney Boyd5. Stratford6. Lake Travis7. Prosper8. Clear Springs9. Cinco Ranch10. El Paso Coronado11. Southlake Carroll12. Allen13. San Antonio Reagan14. Westlake15. Plano West16. San Antonio Harlan17. Flower Mound18. San Antonio Brandeis19. Pearland20. College ParkClass 5A1. Colleyville Heritage2. Frisco Wakeland3. Canyon4. Fulshear5. Liberty Hill6. Lovejoy7. Rouse8. Argyle9. Barbers Hill 10. Justin Northwest11. Aledo12. Richmond Foster13. Cedar Park14. Friendswood15. Hendrickson16. Kerrville Tivy17. Frisco Liberty18. Birdville19. Brenham20. College StationClass 4A1. Davenport2. Canyon Randall3. Aubrey4. Stephenville5. Bellville6. Decatur7. Celina8. Farmersville9. La Vernia10. Floresville11. Wimberley12. West Plains13. Huffman Hargrave14. Godley15. Caddo Mills16. Fredericksburg17. Salado18. Sealy19. Sunnyvale20. Pleasant Grove Featured Local Savings For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Cowboys Ex Star Charged with Hit and Run and Assault COLUMN: Plenty to look forward to as another football season kicks off this week Texas high school volleyball state rankings (Week of Aug. 21) McCarthy Reacts to Zeke Signing 'Turpin is a Rocket Ship!' What's McCarthy's Plan? DFW Pro Sports Cowboys 'Deepest Roster, Hardest Cut to 53-Man Roster ... Ever'?! Should Cowboys Explore Jonathan Taylor Trade? Mavs to Cut JaVale McGee, Re-Sign Markieff Morris; Details Star Local News Stories People across the world in awe as they discover photos of Prosper's new Walnut Grove High School online Plano police investigating incident at bowling alley; police state social media post misidentifies officers who responded to altercation You will soon see 'tiny doors' popping up in Downtown McKinney. Here's why Plano Police Department reveals identity of individual who died in Wednesday's single car collision Coming in 2025: Luxury resort to partner with TaylorMade for 'boutique' golf experience in Frisco Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads SUN AUTO TIRE & SERVICE BANK OZK CITY OF COPPELL TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN FRISCO ROUGH RIDERS BANK OZK DUNGANS FLOORS BANK OZK Bulletin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.