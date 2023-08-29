featured spotlight Texas high school volleyball state rankings (Week of Aug. 28) By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Aug 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frisco Centennial, left, is ranked No. 20 in Class 5A, per Texas Volleyball Insiders. Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here are this week's Texas Volleyball Insiders state rankings.Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.Class 6A1. Grand Oaks2. Dripping Springs3. Trophy Club Byron Nelson4. McKinney Boyd5. Cy Ranch6. San Antonio Harlan7. Prosper8. Lake Travis9. San Antonio Reagan10. Sachse11. Plano West12. Bridgeland13. Westlake14. Keller15. Cinco Ranch16. Rockwall17. Pearland18. Southlake Carroll19. San Antonio Brandeis20. AllenClass 5A1. Frisco Wakeland2. Liberty Hill3. Colleyville Heritage4. Lovejoy5. Rouse6. Canyon7. Barbers Hill8. Fulshear9. Argyle10. Justin Northwest11. Aledo12. Friendswood13. Cedar Park14. Hendrickson15. College Station16. Kerrville Tivy17. Frisco Liberty18. Smithson Valley19. Birdville20. Frisco CentennialClass 4A1. Davenport2. Aubrey3. Bellville4. Canyon Randall5. Salado6. Farmersville7. Decatur8. Celina9. Stephenville10. La Vernia11. Floresville12. Wimberley13. West Plains14. Huffman Hargrave15. Godley16. Caddo Mills17. Fredericksburg18. Sealy19. Sunnyvale20. Pleasant Grove Featured Local Savings For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Ethnology Sports Politics Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1 The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games Cougars to Watch: Five The Colony athletes on the radar in 2023-24 Star Local Media's 10 Games to Watch (Week of Aug. 28) DFW Pro Sports Rangers Top Prospect Keeps Streaking Cowboys TRADE Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins for 1st-Round CB Latest Division Odds for Astros, Mariners and Rangers Star Local News Stories McKinney drug dealer gets 55-year prison sentence after cocaine, marijuana and more discovered New restaurants and retail coming to South Mesquite Proposed west McKinney houses recommended for denial by planning and zoning commission McKinney finds a way late, edges No. 2-ranked Longview Celina News Roundup: Celina outlines major capital projects for FY 2024 and more updates Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads DUNGANS FLOORS MCKINNEY WINE MERCHANT ANTHALOGY NCTCOG TURRENTINE PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING POOR RICHARD'S CAFE SINFIN ENTERTAINMENT Bulletin
