Zack James Flower Mound

Flower Mound junior pitcher Zack James threw a complete-game shutout to lift the Jaguars to a 5-0 win over South Grand Prairie in Game 1 of a Class 6A area-round playoff series Thursday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – After South Grand Prairie sophomore Isaac Rios hit the first pitch of Thursday’s game up the middle for a single, it provided Flower Mound junior pitcher Zack James with a chance to refocus.

“I just thought that I was a little too good there,” James said. “It was kind of a moment of realization that I kind of had to lock in and get after them. It was just a fastball down the middle. That’s when it sent in that, ‘They’re a good team. We’re a good team. Let’s go and get after them.'”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments