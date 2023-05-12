FLOWER MOUND – After South Grand Prairie sophomore Isaac Rios hit the first pitch of Thursday’s game up the middle for a single, it provided Flower Mound junior pitcher Zack James with a chance to refocus.
“I just thought that I was a little too good there,” James said. “It was kind of a moment of realization that I kind of had to lock in and get after them. It was just a fastball down the middle. That’s when it sent in that, ‘They’re a good team. We’re a good team. Let’s go and get after them.'”
There were some nervous moments throughout the game for James. South Grand Prairie had at least one base runner in four of the first five innings. But when the pressure began to mount for James, he dug deep and found a way to escape those jams.
James tossed a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts against three hits in a 5-0 win for Flower Mound in Game 1 of the area-round series. The Jaguars took a 1-0 series lead and can close out the Warriors on Friday night in Game 2 as the scene shifts to South Grand Prairie.
Most importantly, Thursday provided James with the opportunity to bounce back after a rough performance on the mound in an 8-6 loss to Prosper one week ago in Game 1 of the bi-district round. James exited after just four innings, giving up four runs on three hits and 84 pitches.
James credited his preparation for allowing him to have a bounce-back performance, although he had to work around trouble early in the game.
South Grand Prairie had the opportunity score first. The Warriors had runners on first and third with one out after Rios’ lead-off single and a one-out single by freshman Daylon Brooks.
All it took for Flower Mound to turn things around was a couple of plays on defense. Junior catcher Zane Becker threw out Brooks in a caught-stealing attempt at second base. Moments later, junior second baseman Sam Distel caught a fly ball for out No. 3.
“I love pitching with pressure,” James said. “It doesn’t bother me. I was attacking.”
South Grand Prairie senior pitcher Santiago Aravena didn’t allow a run in two innings, but Flower Mound made him throw 40 pitches and drew four walks.
The Warriors went to their bullpen in the third inning, and the Jaguars took advantage of some mistakes by junior pitcher Nicholas Chappa and the South Grand Prairie infield. Senior Ryder McDaniel hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball out to Rios at third base, but his throw sailed wide of the first-base bag and McDaniel advanced to second base.
Junior Josh Glaser followed with an RBI double hit up the third-base line for a 1-0 Jaguars lead. Glaser later scored on a two-out RBI single by senior Cole Ridenour for a 2-0 advantage for the home team.
Glaser accounted for two of Flower Mound’s five hits.
South Grand Prairie continued to be its own worst enemy.
Flower Mound juniors Ridenour and Sam Erickson were struck by pitches on back-to-back plate appearances with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Both Ridenour and Erickson scored when McDaniel launched a two-run double off the outfield wall. McDaniel was tagged out at third base trying to stretch the play into a triple, but the hit drove in two more runs for a 4-0 Jaguars lead.
“It was nice,” said Danny Wallace, Flower Mound head coach. “We just tried to tack on one run at a time and do what we do, which is slowly build that thing up. With our pitching, if we can get a four- or five-run lead with our pitching, usually we’re going to be in good shape.”
That was more than enough run support for James, who sent down 10 of the final 11 batters that he faced to polish off the complete-game shutout.
“The preparation this week was a lot better,” he said. “I was more up for this game. I should have been more up for the last game. I was a little around the zone the last time and a little bit of a head case. But leading up to this game, I said, ‘They knocked us out last year. I’m going to go and get a win for our team.’”
