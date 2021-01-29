CARROLLTON – As time elapsed in the District 13-5A swim meet, The Colony head coach Jennifer Peele noticed there wasn’t as much energy in the building as compared to previous years for the same event.
Due to restrictions that had been set ahead of time by the UIL in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 22 event was split up into two different time slots, with the girls’ division taking place in the morning before the male swimmers entered the pool in the afternoon.
“Normally, they’re always together,” Peele said. “It’s a camaraderie thing. The boys cheer on the girls. The girls cheer on the boys. We didn't have that this year. It was quiet on the side of the pool since it was just us coaches cheering. Still, they stepped up and swam their hearts knowing what they had to do.”
Despite the noticeable different in crowd noise, the Cougars qualified 11 swimmers for the regional meet and Kaleb Ikbal, a junior, was named the district’s Male Swimmer of the Year. The Colony boys placed third as a team despite having just five swimmers, while the Lady Cougars finished as district runner-up.
“They did awesome,” Peele said. “I’m so proud the girls took home a trophy. We had five boys at district, and to place that high with three boys was awesome.”
Ikbal had a big day in the water. He was crowned district champion in the 100-yard freestyle and swam to runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
“We were very, very pleasantly surprised,” Peele said. “We were like, ‘head up there to get your award.’”
Two other Cougar male swimmers qualified for regionals in individual events. Jake Barney, a senior, is headed to the next round of the postseason in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Joining him will be junior Maddix Pack, who took third in the 100 backstroke.
The Colony boys also punched its ticket for the regional meet in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
On the girls’ side, Kierra Ikbal is a regional qualifier in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Natalia Jachim advanced in both the 200 IM and 10 backstroke.
Sabrina Miller and Rylie Nash was part of two relays – 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay – that qualified for the regional meet, as was Madeline Hood, who will swim in the 200 freestyle relay as well as the 400 freestyle relay.
Setareh Dodangeh and Rachael Curtin will team up in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
The Region IV-5A meet is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center. Preliminaries will be held in the morning, finals in the afternoon. And this time, both the boys and girls will compete at the same time.
"The kids are really looking forward to it,” Peele said. “The kids love their own pool. We’ve never done regionals here. We’re very excited."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.