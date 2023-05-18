Jayda Coleman The Colony Oklahoma Sooners Big 12

The Colony alum Jayda Coleman reaches over the wall to rob Texas’ Courtney Day of a home run in Game 2 of the 2022 Women’s College World Series final. Coleman was named the Big 12 Player of the Year on May 10.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Jayda Coleman, a 2020 graduate of The Colony, has had a decorated softball career.

Coleman helped to lead the Lady Cougars to their first state championship in 2017 and a state runner-up finish in 2019. She was bestowed with Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year honors her senior season and led the Oklahoma Sooners to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

