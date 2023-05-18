The Colony alum Jayda Coleman reaches over the wall to rob Texas’ Courtney Day of a home run in Game 2 of the 2022 Women’s College World Series final. Coleman was named the Big 12 Player of the Year on May 10.
Jayda Coleman, a 2020 graduate of The Colony, has had a decorated softball career.
Coleman helped to lead the Lady Cougars to their first state championship in 2017 and a state runner-up finish in 2019. She was bestowed with Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year honors her senior season and led the Oklahoma Sooners to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.
On May 10, Coleman was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, marking the fourth consecutive season that a Sooner has been earned the conference’s top individual honor.
Coleman has showed no signs of slowing down coming off two impressive seasons to begin her collegiate career.
It took 35 games before Coleman failed to reach base at any point in any game this season. It wasn’t even the longest streak of her career – that came during a 43-game stretch during her freshman season.
By the time that Coleman was finally held without a walk or hit, the junior was hitting .462 and had already tied her home run total from the previous season (nine).
Coleman ranks seventh in the nation with her .566 on-base percentage, 15th in runs per game (1.10) and slugging percentage (.820) while her .439 batting average is 15th in the country. The top 10 finalist for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year leads the Big 12 in on-base percentage, runs per game, slugging percentage and total bases. The two-time First Team All-American won Big 12 Player of the Week twice this season and ranks second in Conference history in career batting average (0.436).
Of course, Coleman, the Sooners’ starting center fielder, was known for the “catch” that rallied Oklahoma to its sixth national championship last season.
Already holding a 2-0 led in the first inning of Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series championship series – a game that the Texas Longhorns needed to win to keep their national title aspirations alive – Texas’ Courtney Day hit a high fly ball at the center-field wall.
If the ball cleared the wall, it would have given the Longhorns a four-run lead. But Coleman had other ideas.
Coleman jumped a couple of feet in the air, extended her glove over the wall and squeezed the ball to make the catch and rob Day of a potential hit that would have forced Oklahoma to play some serious catch-up in the game – the catch was given the No. 1 play of the day by ESPN’s SportsCenter.
One of three defensive gems during the game for Coleman, the former Lady Cougar helped Oklahoma rally for a 10-5 win and capture the national championship in front of more than 12,000 fans at USA Hall of Fame Softball Stadium.
Oklahoma, at 51-1 this season, appears poised to contend for a third consecutive national title. The Sooners entered Friday’s NCAA Norman Regional against Hofstra winners of 41 straight games.
The Women’s College World Series is set for June 1-9 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
