Although the 2020 spring softball season for the Big 12 got cut short by the pandemic, The Colony alumnae Karlie Charles and Madison Hirsch were recognized for their efforts in the classroom.
Charles and Hirsch are two of more than 850 student-athletes who were recently named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.
The Big 12 Conference announced the 2019-20 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team on July 1, with a total of 856 student-athletes earning the distinction, according to the press release. Kansas had 73 student-athletes on the list, and 13 of the Jayhawks’ recipients earned perfect 4.0 grade-point averages in the last year. Iowa State had 71 freshmen earn a spot on the list, five of whom amassed perfect GPA’s.
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.
It wasn’t just in the classroom where Charles and Hirsch excelled during their first year on college campuses.
As a freshman, Hirsch appeared in 17 of KU’s 26 games, starting 11 at either third base or designated player. She made her collegiate debut on Feb. 13 against Missouri. Her first career home run came 10 days later in the Jayhawks’ 3-2 win over Rutgers. On March 7, she tallied a career-best 4 RBIs against Drake.
For the season, Hirsch finished with a team-high .421 batting average (16-for-38), hit two home runs and scored 11 runs.
Charles posted a team-best 2.57 earned-run average for the Cyclones, yielding just 10 walked and 22 earned runs in 60 innings pitched. She made 12 appearances and started eight games.
Hirsch and Charles were two major cogs in a powerful lineup that led The Colony to its first state championship in 2017.
Hirsch was an all-state selection, academic all-state selection all four years in high school and held the school home run record of 18 when she graduated.
Charles, ranked the No. 137 prospect in FloSoftball’s Class of 2019, was a first-team all district selection in 2018, and the previous year when The Colony won the 5A title, was named to the All-State Tournament First Team.
Next year, two more alumnae from The Colony will play in the Big 12. Shortstop/pitcher Jayda Coleman, the 2019-20 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, will join four-time national champion Oklahoma. Catcher/outfielder Jacee Hamlin is off to Texas Tech.
