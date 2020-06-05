Tamia Jones academic all-state

Tamia Jones was one of several The Colony student-athletes to receive academic all-state recognition by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

 File photo

All of the hard work that several student-athletes and a team manager from The Colony put forth in the classroom during this past school year has earned them recognition on one of the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state teams.

Their names are listed below by sport:

• Baseball: Caleb Perry (elite) and Alex Adauto (honorable mention).

• Football: Ryan Kasmerski (second), Korbin Lopez (second), team manager Christian Simon (second), Brock Dunlap (honorable mention) and Dominique Puentes (honorable mention).

• Girls basketball: Jewel Spear (second) and Tamia Jones (honorable mention).

To be nominated for all-state, the athlete, student trainer or team manager must be in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments