All of the hard work that several student-athletes and a team manager from The Colony put forth in the classroom during this past school year has earned them recognition on one of the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state teams.
Their names are listed below by sport:
• Baseball: Caleb Perry (elite) and Alex Adauto (honorable mention).
• Football: Ryan Kasmerski (second), Korbin Lopez (second), team manager Christian Simon (second), Brock Dunlap (honorable mention) and Dominique Puentes (honorable mention).
• Girls basketball: Jewel Spear (second) and Tamia Jones (honorable mention).
To be nominated for all-state, the athlete, student trainer or team manager must be in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
