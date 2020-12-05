The Colony boys and girls basketball teams both fell short on Tuesday.
East Carolina commit Tay Mosher poured in 24 points and sophomore Jaidyn Cotto chipped in 14 points for the Cougars in a 57-56 loss to Frisco Heritage. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile were unable to overcome a big first quarter by Southlake Carroll in a 36-23 loss.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 2-4 overall. The Colony hosted Lebanon Trail on Friday. Irving will play host to the Cougars on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“It was a pretty close game,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head boys basketball coach. “No one was able to get too big of a lead. We had a couple of costly turnovers late. When teams start trapping you and they hadn’t been trapping you the whole game, it just caught us off guard. We hadn’t been in many games like those, so it was nice to get in those types of games.”
As for the Lady Cougars (1-4), the Lady Dragons raced out to a 17-8 lead after the fourth quarter, although The Colony held Carroll to just 19 points over the last three quarters.
Freshman Rayna Williams scored eight points to pace The Colony. Junior Kennedy Shaw chipped in four points. Senior Aariyah Cotto added three points. Junior Lani Berg, sophomore Aaliyah Brown, junior Haley Courtney and senior Kylie Pettit each scored two points to round out the scoring for the Lady Cougars.
The Colony girls are scheduled to return to action Tuesday against Denton Ryan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.