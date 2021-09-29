The Flower Mound boys and Marcus girls won team titles at the Flower Mound Cross Country Invitational at Shadow Ridge Middle School on Sept. 25.
Flower Mound doubled as the individual and team champion in the boys division.
Sophomore Owen Cole ran to gold in a time of 15:53.12. He was one of five Jaguars to place in the top 15, joining senior Colby Dax (fourth, 16:07.64), juniors Riley Nedrow (fifth, 16:09.88) and Conrad Trezza (seventh, 16:42.42) and senior Tyler Schart (15th, 17:14.8).
The Colony junior Devon Judelson challenged Cole for the top finish, taking second in a time of 15:55.63.
Overall, it was a solid day for the Cougars, who finished second in the boys team standings with 50 points.
Dylan Judelson, a senior, clocked a time of 16:33.52. Sophomore Adam Medina also placed in the top 10, taking 10th in 16:59.52. Junior Tyler Cross (22nd, 17:39.85), senior Adrian Morales (23rd, 17:44.89), senior Sinai Nguyen (21:03.48) and sophomore Logan Kalustian (71st, 21:07.8) also competed for The Colony at Flower Mound.
All five male runners for Marcus placed in the top 30.
Junior Aaron Ramirez ran to bronze in 16:02.39 to pace the efforts of the Marauders. Robert Wohlitz, also a junior, finished 13th in 17:10.9. Junior Ethan Contreras placed 21st in a time of 17:39. Freshman Blake Lyons clocked a time of 18:00.74. Junior Nicholas Anderson finished 29th in 18:12.72.
Like their male counterparts, the Marcus girls rode their depth to top honors in the girls division.
Austin Owen, a senior, led the way for Marcus, taking fourth overall in 19:01. Katie Gilberti, a junior, finished one spot behind Owen in fifth with a time of 19:25.1. Gabrielle Gilberti, also a junior, was 13th overall in 19:42.21. Senior Abigail Evans clocked a time of 19:53.6. Senior Hayden Raburn was just behind Evans, finishing 16th in 19:54.23. Junior Rachel Susko (18th, 19:57.69), sophomore Audrey Elggren (19th, 20:06.76) and sophomore Sydney Myers (33rd, 21:29.13) also ran for Marcus.
Marcus’ point total of 43 points was four more than crosstown rival Flower Mound’s 47.
With the top runners for the defending Class 6A state champion Lady Jaguars not competing, it gave some of the team’s other runners with the opportunity to lace up their shoes. They showed how good the team’s overall depth is.
It was a sophomore who led the way for the Flower Mound girls. Eva Hirniak took seventh in a time of 19:31.1. Abbey Coberly, a junior, finished one spot behind Hirniak in eighth in 19:34.48. Freshman Ava Cole placed 11th in 19:38.69. Sophomore Natalie Spangher was 12th in 19:40.04. Sophomore Jasmeet Braich placed 23rd in 20:48. Junior Ariana Deboer finished 25th in 21:04.
The Colony girls had a good representation at Flower Mound, led by senior Carolina Banda. She placed 22nd in 21:22.2. Sophomore Marlo Slater was two spots behind Banda in 24th, clocking a time of 20:57.39. Senior Emily Broach finished 31st in 21:22.2. Senior Ashlynn Barrett placed 36th in 21:37.36, while junior Wendy Lemus was 37th in 21:47.54.
Sophomore Lena Slater (45th, 22:39.51), Meagan Wilson (49th, 24:48), senior Alexandra Mendoza (53rd, 26:05.64) and freshman Alexis Gomez (58th, 28:02.83) also ran for the Lady Cougars.
Newman Smith fielded six runners in the Flower Mound Cross Country Invitational.
Sophomore Jimya Wisner took 29th in the girls race in a time of 21:19.54. Senior Florence Wreh was 48th in 24:43.12. Citali Ramirez finished 50th in 24:51.41. Alisha Ladhani placed 55th in a time of 26:31 and junior Carlie Kantor was 56th in 27:00.89. Senior Jerry Nguyen ran to a time of 19:39.89 in the boys race, good for 53rd overall.
