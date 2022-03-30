Michael Martinez The Colony

The Colony senior Michael Martinez, pictured in previous action, scored two goals in the Cougars' 3-1 win over Denison on March 18.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

The Colony boys soccer team came into its March 18 season finale knowing that it wouldn't make the playoffs. 

One year after winning a district title for the first time since 1998, the Cougars had already been eliminated from postseason contention. But that didn't mean that The Colony didn't have any motivation. The Cougars wanted to finish on a winning note.

And The Colony did just that.

Despite being shorthanded because of family reasons and disciplinary issues, The Colony used a strong second half to earn a 3-1 road win at Denison.

"Because we knew that we were eliminated fro the playoffs and the pressure was off, we played a measured and thoughtful possession game," said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. "We had total possession in the first half but were unable to finish. And we only had four subs due to spring break. We were light on defenders."

The Colony goalkeeper Tony Vasquez missed the game due to family reasons, meaning that Brian Carrillo was back in net for the Cougars.

The two teams played to a 0-0 halftime draw. But the Cougars found their game in the second half and scored three times to pull out the win.

A short-corner combo between Blake Galvez and Jacob Martinez led to a goal that was scored by Martinez for a 1-0 lead for The Colony.

Denison answered with a goal of its own to tie the score at 1-1.

Michael Martinez came off the bench in the last high school game of his high school career and scored twice to give the Cougars the lead for good. Martinez and Oldayir Najera were credited with the assists.

Weddall was pleased how the younger players on the team played. The Colony played with seven sophomores.

"They've done very well considering that most district opponents were senior-heavy," he said. "This season was probably one year too early for several of them, but they will be better because of the experience."

