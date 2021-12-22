Fresh off earning its first win of the Lindsey Pouncy era, The Colony girls were unable to make it two straight wins Tuesday, falling 54-39 to Wylie East.
It was a close game in the early-going.
The Lady Cougars (1-6 overall, 1-2 District 10-5A) trailed by just five points, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Raiders (11-5, 3-0) took control in the second quarter, using a 17-7 run to increase their lead to 31-16 at halftime.
Junior Aaliyah Brown and sophomore Rayna Williams both hit double figures in scoring in the loss. Brown scored a team-high 12 points. Williams had 10 points. Junior Kahlen Norris poured in nine points.
It was a much better outcome for The Colony boys, which outlasted Wylie East 60-57 in the 10-5A opener for both teams. The Cougars improved to 8-7, 1-0. Individual scoring totals weren’t available at press time.
Both Cougar squads are back in action this upcoming week.
The Colony boys will host the Tommy Thomas Cougar Classic. On Dec. 28, the Cougars will play Richardson Berkner at noon and Abilene at 4:30 p.m. On Dec. 29, The Colony is slated to play Frisco at 10:30 a.m. and Southlake Carroll at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, will travel to Frisco Centennial for a tournament. The Colony tips off the tournament with a match-up against 20-0 Coppell at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 28, followed with contests against McKinney Boyd (2:15 p.m.), Naaman Forest (10:45 a.m. Dec. 29), host Centennial (2:15 p.m. Dec. 29), Grapevine (9 a.m. Dec. 30) and Frisco Wakeland (12:30 p.m. Dec. 30).
