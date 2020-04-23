The Colony seniors Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear added more accolades to their stellar high school careers Wednesday.
Jones and Spear were all-star selections by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, becoming just two of the 20 girls from the 5A and 6A levels combined to receive such an honor and two of the 40 across all levels.
As seniors, Jones and Spear capped off their high school careers in style, guiding the Lady Cougars to a regional quarterfinals appearance. Jones averaged 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and team highs in assists (3.9) and steals (4.3), while Spear led the team in points (24.2) and rebounds (8.3).
In their four years together at The Colony, they never failed to reach at least the third round in each of those seasons, including two trips to the regional semifinals and the first-ever undefeated season in program history in 2017.
Jones will play at SMU next season and Spear will take her talents to Wake Forest. Spear was rated as the No. 82 player nationally in the 2020 class in the latest ESPN rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.