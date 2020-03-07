Capping off a remarkable four-year run on the basketball court, The Colony’s girls team reveled in all of their accomplishments with some of the top honors in District 8-5A.
Lady Cougars seniors Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear came away with some of the top awards in the district, with Jones garnering Defensive MVP honors and Spear coming away with Offensive MVP honors after they helped lead The Colony to its fourth trip to the regional quarterfinals in the last four seasons.
Jones, an SMU signee, averaged 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and team highs in assists (3.9), deflections (2.8) and steals (4.3).
Spear, the No. 88 recruit in the 2020 class by ESPN’s HoopGurlz and who is heading to Wake Forest, capped off her high school career with a team-best 24.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game next to her 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals.
“They’ve rewritten what The Colony basketball is,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony head coach. “There for a while it wasn’t a playoff contender. We’ve come in and been to the quarterfinals, two regional tournaments, first undefeated district season in school history the year before. You can’t put anything on it.”
Junior Aariyah Cotto was a first-team selection after registering 7.1 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Kennedy Shaw cracked the second team and put up 2.3 points, 1,1 rebounds and 0.7 steals.
Jasmine Brown and sophomore Haley Courtney were named honorable mentions. Brown averaged 0.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, while Courtney put up 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
“The Lady Cougars were well represented on the district 8-5A all-district team,” Pastusek said. “We are so proud of our kids hard work throughout the season.”
8-5A All-District
Most Valuable Player
Josephine Elliott (Lake Dallas)
Defensive MVP
Tamia Jones (The Colony)
Offensive MVP
Jewel Spear (The Colony)
Newcomer of the Year
Amarachi Kimpson (Little Elm)
Coaching Staff of the Year
Denton Braswell
First Team
Jateija Brown (Denton)
Aariyah Cotto (The Colony)
Jorja Elliott (Lake Dallas)
Aminah Hall (Denton Braswell)
Kennadi Harris (Little Elm)
Larissa Moser (Denton Ryan)
Dorian Norris (Lake Dallas)
Tiarah Starks (Denton Braswell)
Alisa Williams (Denton Braswell)
Second Team
Janiah Allen (Denton Ryan)
Bailey Broughton (Lake Dallas)
Achlie Brown (Denton Braswell)
Joi Dunn (Justin Northwest)
Kamryn Gibson (Denton Braswell)
Selena Johnson (Little Elm)
Katory Roger (Denton)
Kennedy Shaw (The Colony)
Honorable Mentions
Trinity Barnes (Denton Braswell)
Jasmine Brown (The Colony)
Allie Buchanan (Lake Dallas)
Haley Courtney (The Colony)
Aniya Cramer (Little Elm)
Gabriella Garza (Little Elm)
Campbell Herr (Justin Northwest)
Madi Horak (Justin Northwest)
Nyla Inmon (Denton)
Jazmyne Jackson (Denton Braswell)
Semone Marshall (Denton Ryan)
Najhaia McCoy (Lake Dallas)
Darielle Neal (Denton Braswell)
Halle Rucker (Denton Ryan)
Torie Sevier (Denton Braswell)
Reagan Wright (Denton)
