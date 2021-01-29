WYLIE – Cleve Ryan and Colby Davis made a promise before the season that if either one was unable to coach their respective basketball teams at The Colony on a given night that the other would step in and fill that void.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Davis received a call from Ryan, who told her that he would be unable to coach the Cougars’ boys basketball team that night against Wylie East due to undisclosed reasons. That meant Davis, who is the Lady Cougars’ head basketball coach, would be a head coach in a high school boys basketball game for the first time in her coaching career.
Davis had only eight hours to prepare for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
“That gave me an hour-and-a-half to watch film and try to get prepared for Wylie East and figure out what they were going to do,” she said. “Then I got to have about an hour of practice with the guys and go through their offenses and get ready to play.”
The Cougars came ready to play.
The Colony exploded for 51 second-half points and received 23 points from senior Caden Sclafani as the Cougars downed Wylie East, 83-62. Fellow senior Tay Mosher had 22 points. Junior Grayson Ryan poured in 19 points. Senior Elijah Williams contributed 16 points.
“Cleve and I have been such a big part of each other’s programs,” Davis said. “We know these kids just like our own. It was easy to slide in.”
More importantly, Thursday’s victory kept The Colony (8-10 overall, 5-3 District 10-5A) two games ahead of Sherman (9-10, 3-5) for the final playoff spot in 10-5A. The Cougars lost to the Bearcats, 62-60, Wednesday.
Early on in Thursday’s game, it was The Colony that had the upper hand. Mosher sandwiched a pair of jump shots around a Sclafani layup to give the Cougars a quick 6-0 lead.
However, East caught fire from behind the arc, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter to rally for a 16-9 lead. Defensively, the Raiders swarmed the Cougars with heavy ball pressure, leading to five first-quarter turnovers by The Colony.
To put a lid on the 3-point barrage by AEast, The Colony countered with a 2-3 zone defense.
The move paid off.
Despite a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sean Paul Owens as time expired at the end of the second quarter, the Raiders scored just 12 points in that stanza, and as a result, The Colony rallied to take a 32-28 halftime lead.
“We’re missing some kids due to quarantine,” Davis said. “I hate to say that we jumped into a zone, but we wanted to switch things up, change the pace a little bit. We had a couple of people in foul trouble. I thought the zone would help us out. We were able to close out on shooters a little better.”
East, on the other hand, struggled to contain The Colony’s jump shooters.
Mosher, Ryan, Sclafani and Williams combined for 23 second-quarter points, and that quartet of Cougars picked up in the third quarter where they had left off at the end of the first half, quickly turning a close game into a rout.
Mosher and junior point guard Jahyden Davis used a couple of quick passes to set up Sclafani for a 3-pointer and he buried it to give the Cougars their first double-digit lead of the night at 43-31 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
Davis scored just five points, but it was his passing that sprung several fast-break opportunities for The Colony.
With 2:07 left in the third quarter, he lobbed an outlet pass from three-quarters the length of the court to Ryan. Ryan caught the ball and made a layup to give The Colony a commanding 51-36 lead.
“J.D. is awesome,” coach Davis said. “He sees the floor so well. He’s a constant threat looking up the floor. Our guys did a good job of running out in transition. Eli went out and got a couple of easy buckets. J.D. does a phenomenal job of seeing those guys.”
