The Colony senior Haley Courtney, pictured in previous action, scored four points in Tuesday’s 61-25 loss to Denton Braswell.

The Colony girls basketball team dropped a pair of games to Denton ISD schools to tip off the season.

On Tuesday, a fast start by Denton Braswell proved too much for The Colony to overcome in a 61-25 loss. The Bengals raced out to a 26-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Kahlen Norris scored seven points to pace the Lady Cougars (0-2), followed by five each from Aaliyah Brown and Katherine Mejia.

Braswell’s Alisa Williams, an LSU signee, led all scorers with 13 points.

The Colony got off to a better start against Denton Guyer on Nov. 12. The Lady Cougars came out strong on defense and trailed just 9-3 at the end of the first quarter. It remained a close game until the third quarter, when Guyer outscored The Colony 20-9 to take control.  

Courtney and Williams each contributed eight points in the loss, followed by seven points by Brown.

The Colony played at Frisco Emerson on Friday.

The Lady Cougars will host Krum on Tuesday before making the short drive to Coppell for the Coppell Tip-Off Classic, which starts at noon Thursday with a match-up against Peaster. The Colony plays LD Bell at 4 p.m. Thursday before wrapping up pool play on Friday with games against Frisco Wakeland (9 a.m.) and Royse City (3 p.m.). Place games will be held on Saturday.

