Having coached at Marcus for eight years, The Colony head girls basketball coach Lindsey Pouncy expected the Lady Marauders to apply a lot of defensive pressure.
It proved to be a recipe for success for Marcus.
The Lady Marauders rode their full-court pressure to score the first seven points of Friday’s non-district contest, and although the Lady Cougars fought back to take the lead, a strong push in the fourth quarter by Marcus proved too much for The Colony to overcome in a 39-25 loss.
“Marcus came to play,” Pouncey said. “I coached there for eight years. I coached a lot of those girls. I told my kids that Marcus is going to come with their best game, and they did that. They wanted it more, and it showed.”
For a couple of minutes, it appeared that Marcus was going to run The Colony out of its own gym.
Marcus converted defense into offense, with senior Grace Wagner burying a jump shot off the backboard to give the Lady Marauders a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
But The Colony (0-4) settled down after the sluggish start and, thanks to effective play on the defensive end, proceeded to claw its way back into the proceedings.
Lady Cougars senior Lani Berg made a jump shot near the baseline to cap off a 7-2 run to end the first quarter for The Colony and cut the deficit to 10-9.
That swing in momentum carried over into the second quarter. Junior guard Kahlen Norris made a layup to give The Colony its first lead of the game at 13-12. Norris led the Lady Cougars with nine points.
Sophomore forward Rayna Williams scored six points despite battling foul trouble. Junior post Aalliyah Brown also netted six points and anchored The Colony’s rebounding efforts.
It remained a close game until midway in the third quarter.
Norris fed Brown in the post with Brown converting a layup to bring The Colony to within 23-21 with 5:35 left in the frame.
But the Lady Cougars proceeded to go ice cold from the field and also struggled with turnovers. The Colony scored just four points over the game’s final 13 minutes and turned the ball over 13 times in the second half.
Marcus sophomore Victoria Cozart sank a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Marauders (4-6) were well on their way to earning their fourth win.
Cozart finished with four points. Wagner poured in 10 points to lead all scorers.
The loss comes three days after The Colony lost a hard-fought 56-46 affair to Little Elm. It was a one-point lead for the Lady Cougars at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Lobos outscored The Colony 14-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Norris finished with a team-high 16 points for the Lady Cougars, who were playing in their first game since Nov. 9 after a COVID-19 outbreak forced The Colony’s program to shut down for a two-week span. The Lady Cougars had only one day of practice to prepare for Tuesday’s game.
Williams tallied 11 points in the loss.
Little Elm junior Amarachi Kimpson led all players in scoring with 24 points.
“I liked everything about that game,” Pouncey said. “The effort there was tremendous. They did some things coming off Thanksgiving and COVID that I wasn’t expecting us to be able to do. I was so proud.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.