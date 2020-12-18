The Colony girls basketball team couldn’t have picked a better time to piece together one of its most dominant performances of the season.
Senior point guard Aariyah Cotto poured in 12 points and freshman center Rayna Williams chipped in 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 41-21 victory against Lovejoy in the District 10-5A opener for both teams on Tuesday evening.
The Colony (3-6 overall, 1-0 district) clung to a 10-6 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Cougars created separation in the second quarter after using an 8-2 run to increase their lead to 18-8 at halftime. The Colony further separated itself from Lovejoy (0-7, 0-1) in the second half, finishing the game on a 23-13 run.
It’s a great start in district play for the Lady Cougars, who seek to extend their playoff streak to five consecutive seasons and 12 of the past 13 years, with four trips to the regional quarterfinals and two appearances in the regional semifinals from 2017-20.
The Colony traveled to Prosper Rock Hill on Friday and is scheduled to host Wylie East at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lovejoy, meanwhile, looked to break into the win column for the first time this season Friday against Wylie East. The Lady Leopards host Princeton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
