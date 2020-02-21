In the sixth year under head coach Tommy Ray, The Colony girls soccer team is finding success at every single turn.
After taking substantial steps in each of the first five seasons, the Lady Cougars are now in sole possession of District 8-5A as the first round of the district slate is nearing a close, off to a 5-0 record against 8-5A foes at the top of the standings and an 11-3-2 record overall.
And all of the success is coming behind a lot of roster turnover from last year’s second-place squad, with Ray saying they boast more new blood than players returning from the 2018-19 group that brought a lot of winning to campus.
“It’s just been a lot of fun,” said Reagan Keiser, The Colony senior center back. “We’ve had some new people coming to varsity, and we’ve just been able to bond together and work hard together. It’s a lot of fun.”
Things started out tricky early on for The Colony, who did not win either of its first three games – with one of those being a 2-2 tie to Aledo – and has since regrouped into one of the region’s elite teams.
The Colony currently rides an 11-match unbeaten streak since a 3-1 loss to Grapevine on Jan. 9, winning 10 of those contests and only having one of those result in a tie versus Little Elm. Of those 11 games, four were shutouts to help the Lady Cougars outscore opponents 39-
“I feel like we’ve gotten to this point because at the beginning of the season we got our butts kicked, and I think it just kind of hit us like, ‘We actually have to work for each other, work hard together in order to actually win and play well basically,’” said Ariana August, The Colony senior forward.
Leadership has been a key cog all year, helping weather the storm early on and get the Lady Cougars to where they currently sit now.
Despite lots of young talent flooding the roster from top to bottom, the seniors on the team – August, Tori Cantu, Makena Hale (who is coming back from an injury) and Keiser – have provided invaluable guidance to pave the way to the unbeaten start in the district slate. August leads the team in goals (12) and assists (7), Cantu has five goals and four assists but does not care about the statistics and does all of the dirty work, and Keiser is up to four goals and two assists.
Ray absolutely loves what he has with that group next to the loaded batch of youngsters rolling through the program.
“This is the biggest freshman group we’ve ever had,” Ray said. “They brought the right amount of skill to my leadership that’s here. I have some really good leadership with this group, and we’re not that old. I only have four seniors, and one has just come back from ACL.”
Behind those players are the strong mix of underclassmen shining a very bright light on the school.
Freshman Olivia Howard has team highs in goals (14) and assists (10), followed by freshmen Kristen Sueltz’s (4 goals, 3 assists) and Sarah Baugh (3 goals, 3 assists). Additionally, Cadence Tischler is a freshman goalkeeper, who alongside a stingy defense has helped pitched four shutouts and held opponents to 19 total goals in 16 games.
“I’ve seen them grow very much,” Cantu said. “I feel like all of our seniors we feel kind of like moms because we have so many younger girls here, but they have definitely grown so much. Their senior year I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”
What Ray loves about the roster is their ability to never settle. While they have helped this program continually climb and get to the top after five seasons of building to where they are now – 10-9-2 and fifth place in 2015, 5-11-4 and sixth place in 2016, 11-8-3 and fifth in 2017, 13-7-4 and fourth place in 2018 before the 13-7-4 mark and second place in 2019 – they know they have more they want to accomplish.
Even those playing for the National Team are always striving for more, even if they’re at the top. Even Lionel Messi has a coach, which is something they bring up all of the time around the facility.
They’re never willing to throw in the victim card either. They know other teams are going through the same tribulations with injuries and illnesses and such. “If you don’t like it, get better” is what they say.
Plus, they are big on the other tenants of the program - character, class and integrity – which have been clear examples all throughout the season, racking up just two yellow cards.
“It’s just a slow process,” Ray said. “I’m a firm believer in doing things the right way. Big on integrity. Big on character. I always believe, and it’s not talk because all of these girls will tell you, I believe that if you do things the right way, the wins will come.”
And The Colony is still looking to keep improving – particularly in putting a full 80 minutes together – as it hopes to continue taking the program to new heights under Ray’s tutelage.
“My personal goals for this team are definitely going further into the playoffs than we did last year and hopefully going to state because I really think that this team has the potential to go as far as we can see,” Cantu said.
