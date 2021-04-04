The Colony head golf coach John McDonald praised junior Chloe Ho for her consistency.
Ho has averaged scores in the 80s this season, and the District 10-5A tournament, held at Westridge Golf Course in McKinney, was no different.
Shooting rounds of 89 on the first day and 91 on the second day for a two-day total of 180, Ho was one of two individual qualifiers from a non-qualifying team who advanced to the Region 2-5A tournament.
“She hit the ball great,” said John McDonald, The Colony head coach. “We’re happy to get her to regionals. Her putter didn’t work so well. It probably cost her seven shots a round. But, that is something that we’ll work on before regionals.”
For Ho, it will be the second time in her prep career that she will play in the regional tournament. She was also a regional qualifier her freshman season. Unfortunately for her, as well as every other high school golfer across the state last year, the current COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the postseason. On April 19-20 at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club, Ho will tee off in the penultimate event to the state tournament.
Ho was one of three Lady Cougars who competed in the district tournament. Bryna Adams pieced together 18-hole scores of 119 and 118 for a two-day total of 237. Delanie Kutzke carded rounds of 139 and 132 for a final score of 262.
The Colony fielded two boys’ teams in the district tournament, which was held at Watters Creek in Plano. The Cougars came close to earning a regional qualification in the male division. Senior Tucker McDonald, the son of coach McDonald, posted scores of 85 and 79 for a two-day total of 164.
“He just had a bad first day,” coach McDonald said. “He played much better the second day, but there were two golfers in front of him.”
Playing for The Colony Black team were: Jacob McCawley (88-87, 175), Caleb Ho (91-91, 182), Hayden Dulaney (90-95, 185) and Chase Meyer.
Competing for The Colony Gold were: Dublin Navarrete (85-91, 176), Bryce Duhon (96-97, 193), Jacob Brasher (100-120, 220) and Zach Torrence (118-104, 222).
Both the Lovejoy boys and girls qualified their entire teams for the regional tournament. The Leopard boys captured first place. Also bound for regionals are McKinney North’s boys and Prosper Rock Hill’s girls.
Rock Hill swept the individual titles, with Aliesa Situmorang capturing first place in the female division and Ryan Shellberg earning top honors in the male competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.