The Colony football team lost a heartbreaker on opening night Friday, falling to Corsicana 28-21 in a game that didn't end until Cougar senior quarterback Jonathan Roberson's final pass was intercepted in the end zone at the gun.
The Cougars drove to the Corsicana 14-yard line in the final seconds after Corsicana completed a comeback with a Solomon James 14-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Conner Means, who went diving into the end zone with 32 seconds left to give the Tigers their first lead of the night.
But The Colony stormed back for one last shot, and – after sophomore Kamden Wesley returned the kickoff to the Corsicana 48 – Roberson took over and had the crowd on its feet holding its breath down to the final seconds.
On that drive, The Colony appeared to have caught a pass at the 14-yard line, only to have the officials rule that the Cougar wide-out didn’t have control of the ball.
Roberson, who threw for 155 yards on a night when his offense struggled moving the ball on the ground, helped the Cougars build a 21-7 halftime lead on the strength of two fourth-down touchdown passes. He connected with senior Benji Nelson for a 33-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-10 play with 5:56 left in first quarter to give The Colony a 7-0 lead and Roberson pulled off the same kind of magic with 44 seconds left in the half when he found junior Kione Roberson for a 29-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-17 play that lifted the Cougars to a 21-7 lead.
“It was kind of game of two halves,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head football coach. “We got on them a little early and we got on them a little late.”'
The Colony didn't throw a single fourth-down touchdown pass last year, but opened 2020 with a pair of gems. The Cougars also scored on a 30-yard fumble return by Josiah Cruz, who gave The Colony a 14-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
“We did some really good things,” Rangel said. “I’m really proud of the kids. It’s tough to lose like that at the end, but they played hard. We did a lot of growing up tonight. We’re going to learn a lot from it.”
