Wrestling under a light that was hung above the wrestling mat, The Colony embraced a return to normalcy on Thursday evening.
There were no requirements for social distancing or having to wear a mask. And the best thing of all, the wrestling season started at its normal date in November – unlike last season, when teams across the state didn’t start their season until March because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And with a return to normalcy came a lot of success for the Cougars.
The Colony pinned their way to three wins on its home mat with the Lady Cougars defeating Colleyville Heritage (42-0) and Frisco Lebanon Trail (42-6) and the Cougar boys topped the Panthers (42-35) but lost to the Trail Blazers (36-36) on a tie-breaker.
“It’s amazing to have our kids out here wrestling in November and not social distance and I’m not having to wear a mask,” said Chuck Brown, The Colony head boys wrestling coach. “Our kids are doing a great job to make sure that everyone is safe and that we’re not having to lose anyone to health or injury.”
What impressed the Cougar coaching staff the most was the team's ability to score bonus points. The Colony totaled 20 pins on the evening with 14 coming from its boys’ team and six more from the Lady Cougars.
The Colony boys needed everyone one of those pins against Lebanon Trail.
Lebanon Trail had built a 36-0 lead after six matches. But The Colony hunkered down and went to work.
Riley Courtney began the comeback with a pin at 170 pounds.
After a double forfeit at 182, Elijah Waters (195) and Juan Merchan (220) added pins of their own, cutting Lebanon Trail’s lead to 36-18.
Jordan Smith picked up six more points for the Cougars with his victory at 285.
Lebanon Trail was open at heavyweight.
Preston Daniels, who was wrestling in his first-ever match for the Cougars, notched a pin at 106. Josh Weatherall rallied to tie the score at 36 with a second-period pin at 113.
With the score tied, a tie-breaker formula was used to determine the winner of the dual. It came down to the sixth tie-breaker: most wins by forfeit -- the Trail Blazers had two wins by forfeit to one for The Colony.
“I was thinking that we had to move our lineup around because that was the strength was at 182 with Elijah Waters and then going to Juan Merchan and coming back to Josh Weatherall,” he said. “But I felt like that we had to have a couple of things go our way. But our kids really fought hard. I’m really pleased with that.”
The Lady Cougars didn’t have to stress as much as their male counterparts. The only match that The Colony girls didn’t win Thursday was a victory by forfeit in their final match of the evening against Lebanon Trail at 95 pounds.
The Colony won every match that was wrestled by pin. Neha Anup (110), Joni Chuka (128), Jordan Jones (138) and Madison Deragon (165) also won both matches. Alexia Jones recorded a fall at 138 pounds against Lebanon Trail.
“We’ve got a lot of new girls this year, but I feel really good about them,” said Ryan Bascue, The Colony girls head coach. “They’re growing and learning a lot at a rapid rate. How good they can be is up to them. But tonight was a lot of fun. We had a lot of falls. It felt good to have a lot of bonus points.”
