When Keith Miller III steps on the field and into competition, there is simply not much opponents can do.
Miller, not far from wrapping up his days as a high schooler, has been around sports forever. For years, he was working and developing himself into a star football player while doing the same thing in basketball, also a sport he has played – and excelled in — since he could pick up a ball.
“Ever since I was five,” Miller said.
Today, Miller is a multi-sport star set to move off to Colorado, where he has signed his letter of intent to be a wide receiver on the football team.
Coaches at The Colony discussed how one of the top athletes in the country got here and what he has meant to the community.
“You could say a lot of people are really good athletes or something, but he also works hard, takes it serious, wants to compete, wants to win,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony boys basketball head coach. “Those things go hand in hand with some of his success there.”
Juggling multiple sports
Miller is involved in everything. Football, basketball, track – you name it. And that – on top of school, where he is an honor roll student — creates a challenging schedule.
Between his freshman year, Miller was unsure on if he wanted to return to football after the conclusion of basketball season.
“He kind of teetered with it a little bit,” said Brandon Grady, The Colony cornerback coach and video coordinator. “Mom was like, ‘You need to keep playing football.’ And here we are three years later. It’s funny because we told the college coaches that came through like, ‘Yeah, he wasn’t real sure if he was going to keep playing or not.’”
The coaching staff sat down with Miller and devised a plan to make everything work with everything he was a part of — work with the football team three days a week, and then if you have to do your travel for basketball, go and handle that travel and compete in those tournaments.
Those tournaments are a grind. You might leave late Wednesday or early Thursday, then play in those events through the weekend before heading back and going through summer workouts Monday-Wednesday.
“It’s just like a constant deal, so I think he learned early kind of how to juggle more than one thing,” Grady said. “But I think the good thing, at least with our campus is, once they’re in that sport, they kind of stay, it kind of stays locked in in that sport. And I think he mentioned that some in one of his other interviews. They were asking him how he handled playing multiple sports, and our kids do a really good job.”
With Miller locked into a sport during a specific season, the coaches at The Colony coordinated everything to make sure everything was in the best interest of Miller and all of their students on campus.
There was never a point when head football coach Rudy Rangel told head basketball coach Cleve Ryan that they wanted him at football today while Miller was in basketball.
“And that’s what we try to teach our kids,” Rangel said. “Be present in where you’re at, be present in what you’re doing right this minute and then when we have time to take a break, reflect and talk about what the next step is, we’ll do it all together. And I think that’s something Keith has done really, really well.”
Instead, if football recruiters were coming – and Rangel and Grady said more than 100 showed up for Miller – and saw that Miller wasn’t in the weight room with the football team, they were brought to the basketball court to watch Miller.
“All of those recruiters came to the football fieldhouse and then they looked at the kids that were working out in the offseason and then my recruiting coordinator would actually take them to the gym,” Rangel said. “That kind of opens kids eyes – ‘You know what? These football recruiters are coming to watch Keith in the gym and they’re actually excited about him playing basketball.’”
Hard work leads to college football
Miller, an imposing physical specimen who wears a 3XL glove and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, made it happen through his hard work and focus. Rangel said he never missed more than two days last summer and that he was there every single morning from 8-10 a.m.
“I think that’s what sets him apart,” Rangel said. “It’s not just him. That whole class is like that. Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez, Mikey Harrington and Marcus Moore. It’s just an interesting class.”
That work ethic and determination helped lift Miller into where he is today, just months away from letting college football and the PAC-12 know who he is in front of national audiences.
Grady coached against Miller in middle school and saw him from an early age. Ever since then, he and The Colony coaches knew who he was and knew he could become the dominant specimen he is now in whatever sport he plays.
Once Grady arrived at the high school level, he had a message for Miller and athletes just like him.
“I said, ‘Guys, there’s somebody just like you in the next town over that’s got the same grades, they’ve got the same traits. Everything else is the same. But the only thing that’s going to separate you two is which one of you all works harder,’” Grady said. “College coaches can see that when they come through. They can see if you’re jogging through a drill. They can see if you’re jogging through practice or whatever the case is.”
Well, Miller earned his way to getting his school paid for, just like that of a loaded senior class he grew up with.
More than 20 offers football offers rolled in. ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports tabbed him as a three-star recruit and one of the top 150 receivers in the 2020 class.
For his prep career, Miller had 106 catches for 1,856 yards and 22 touchdowns – topped off with 54 passes for 828 yards as he helped the Cougars to an 8-3 overall record and a 5-2 mark in district play as a senior.
“His work ethic,” Rangel said. “His deal is he’s grown a ton – mentally, maturity-wise. But the one thing Keith Miller has always done is he’s always worked hard, and so when he was with me you couldn’t tell that he wanted to be somewhere else.”
Basketball MVP
And Miller did just as much damage as a basketball player.
If he wanted to, he could have played college basketball. Schools knew it was hard to compete against the likes of playing in front of 80,000-90,000 fans on a weekly basis, but it never hurt to ask, especially when you are watching someone like Miller.
“They (Colorado football coaches) would come up and watch practice, but we also had several guys that would even ask, ‘Are you sure he’s not even going to try and play basketball somewhere too?’ The coaches on the basketball side (said that) because they did see him out there and realized that he could be successful in both of them if he really wanted to,” Ryan said.
It was obvious as to why there would be those questions. Miller’s impact on the hardwood was evident night in and night out for a Cougars program filled with history throughout the years and postseason appearances on a yearly basis.
As a junior, Miller averaged 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Fast-forward to his senior year, and Miller improved those numbers to 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in The Colony’s run to a second-place finish in District 8-5A and its third straight appearance in the playoffs.
District coaches voted Miller as the MVP in the district, which he followed up with a spot on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region team in Region I-5A.
“And then to come in and be the district MVP where there’s lots of basketball talent, too,” Ryan said, “that’s pretty impressive.”
