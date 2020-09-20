The Colony has been always been in the mix to make the playoffs under longtime head coach Rudy Rangel and the Cougars hope Friday’s season opener at Corsicana will serve as the springboard to a school record eighth consecutive postseason appearance.
Friday will also usher in a new wave of Cougars who will take the torch from one of the best senior classes in school history.
Senior Jonathan Roberson takes over under center for Mikey Harrington, who is now playing collegiately for Oklahoma Baptist University.
Reigning district most valuable player Myles Price is catching balls at Texas Tech and in his place this year to lead the Cougar wide-outs will be senior Benji Nelson. All-purpose district MVP Christian Gonzalez is at Colorado where he is joined by fellow Cougar alum Keith Miller.
Reigning district defensive most valuable player of the year Marcus Moore is now at Louisiana-Monroe, but senior middle linebacker Stephen McCollom, a two-time all-district selection, and junior safety Shafiq Taylor, who was named to the all-district second team as a sophomore, are back to lead The Colony’s defense.
Friday’s matchup at Corsicana gives The Colony an opportunity to measure itself against another playoff team from a year ago. The Tigers have qualified for the postseason in each of the last four seasons. Corsicana finished the 2019 season with a record of 7-4 but lost each of its last two games, including a 49-28 setback to Denton Braswell in the first round of the Class 5A-Div. 2 playoffs.
Corsicana and The Colony last met in 2015 and it came down to the end. The Tigers won that game 37-35. Khalil Banks scored five touchdowns (four rush, one pass) that night for the Cougars and finished with 243 all-purpose yards.
Banks is in his senior season playing for Tarleton State after playing the first two years of his collegiate career for Trinity Valley College, where he ran for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Sophomore Kamden Wesley is following in Banks’ footsteps just fine. Wesley led all Cougars in rushing yards in 2019 with 587 yards to go along with a team-high seven rushing scores. Senior Kyle Taylor, who has moved back to The Colony after playing at reigning TAPPS Division I state runner-up John Paul II, and juniors Kione Roberson, a Trinity Christian Academy transfer, and Robert Veasley are also expected to see playing time at running back.
Kickoff between The Colony and Corsicana is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.
