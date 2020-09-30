Flower Mound and Hebron had quite the battle at last Saturday’s cross country meet at Coppell Middle School West with the Jaguars getting the better of the Hawks in the team standings – albeit ever so slightly.
Placing six runners in the top 20, highlighted by a third-place finish from senior Jacob Ricks, Flower Mound’s 42 points were seven better than Hebron’s total of 49.
Ricks completed the 5-kilometer course in a time of 15:52.27. Sophomore Brayden Kennedy (16:00.98) finished just behind Ricks in fourth. Junior Quinn Hirniak (16:23.33) placed seventh. Sophomore Riley Nedrow (16:51.11) was 13th. Senior Joseph Kelsey (16:55.42) took 15th. Junior Luke Price (17:04.38) finished in 18th.
Coppell senior Evan Caswell ran to his second win in as many weeks – his time of 15:36.27 was 16 seconds faster than his nearest competitor. Frisco Reedy senior Colleen Stegmann (18:15.96), the defending Class 5A state champion, edged Highland Park’s Cameron Fawcett (18:16.28) by less than a second to claim top honors in the girls race.
The Cowboys had three runners place in the top 10. In addition to Caswell’s winning performance, senior Rith Bhattacharyya took eighth in 16:24.8 and sophomore Andrew Mullen was just behind him in ninth with a time of 16:30.55. Also, sophomore Vedant Bhattacharyya placed 19th in 17:04.75.
Coppell placed third in the standings with 62 points.
Hebron received solid performances from seniors Jeriel Algarin Marquez (16:07.12) and Isaac Barrera (16:20.87), junior Tony Navarro (16.39.77), and sophomores Jack McKee (16:43.91) and Ryan McKee (17:03.49), who placed fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th and 17th, respectively.
Marcus senior Greyson Gravitt ran to a runner-up finish in a time of 15:52.27. Overall, the Marauders placed five runners in the top 20. Junior Jonathan Heath (16:46.09) was 12th. Seniors Aiden Lyons (16:52.74), Kyle Porter (16:57.03) and Colton Castaneda (17:05.07) took 14th, 16th and 20th, respectively.
Marcus was fourth in the standings with 64 points.
The Colony’s top performer was sophomore Devon Judelson (33rd, 17:46.68) while Reedy was led by junior Keaton Raney (17:57.9). Lovejoy junior Carson Person (38th, 17:58.17) was the Leopards’ top performer at Coppell.
The top times for the Lady Cougars were turned in by sophomore Jusedes Gutierrez (28th, 21:09.36) and freshman Marlo Slater (33rd, 21:25.19).
On the girls’ side, Marcus was the runner-up with 62 points, but the Lady Marauders had four runners place in the top 10, highlighted by a third-place finish from junior Austin Owen. She completed the race in a time of 19:02.98.
Senior Payton Evert (19:37.91) cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish, sophomore Gabrielle Gilbeti (20:18.44) placed 13th and fellow sophomore Katelynn Johnson (20:35.54) was 17th.
Flower Mound ran to third place in the team standings with 66 points while Coppell was fourth with 80.
The Lady Jaguars were paced by senior Miranda Vreeland (19:13.02). She placed fourth. Seniors Hannah McLaughlin (20:05.75) and Mia Hoang (20:19.6) took 11th and 14th overall. Sophomore Abbey Coberly (20:35.97) finished 18th.
Coppell senior Chloe Hassman ran well on her home course, placing 10th in a time of 19:41.03. Fellow senior Natalie Fleming was 15th in 20:28.74. Freshman Hanna Noyola took 19th in 20:43.31 and sophomore Louisa Ehinger was just behind her in 20th with a time of 20:47.16.
Hebron junior Jenna Kirby (eighth, 19:37.48) and sophomore Lily Dunn (16th, 20:35) both clocked times that placed them in the top 20.
Other results:
BOYS
Coppell – 26. Kavin Chengavarayan, sophomore, 17:22.39; 30. Karthikeyan Parthipan, sophomore, 17:36.14; 35. Cameron Churchill-Dowd, sophomore, 17:55.62; 36. Colin Proctor, senior, 17:56.18; 41. Alfred Fairchild, sophomore, 18:05.27.
Flower Mound – 21. Asher Leslie, junior, 17:11.45; 24. Kolby Dax, junior, 17:15.9; 27. Jared Dasher, senior, 17:31.4.
Frisco Reedy – 43. David Heard, sophomore, 18:11.18; 48. Emmitt Kenney, senior, 18:18.29; 49. William Spurrier, sophomore, 18:22.04; 64. Brayden Gyure, sophomore, 18:59.78; 70. Carlos Von Der Meden, freshman, 19:25.89; 71. Austin Womack, senior, 19:27.91; 73. Liam Brennan, senior, 19:46.6.
Hebron – 22. Dylan Boggan, 17:14.77; 25. Hayden Tomancak, sophomore, 17:16.85; 31. Robert Bragalone, senior, 17:38.6; 34. Devon Cartwright, sophomore, 17:50.86; 51. Gavin Gajraj, senior, 18:24.57.
Lovejoy – 45. Logan Pedersen, sophomore, 18:16.05; 46. Caleb Beets, junior, 18:17.66; 47. Andrew Poulton, freshman, 18:17.98; 54. Reid James, senior, 18:33.94; 57. Jake Piccirillo, junior, 18:36.1; 61; Ethan Smith, freshman, 18:42.61; 65. Josh Bittlestone, senior, 19:06.21; 72. Davis Mosel, junior, 19:30.5; 74. Finn McGoldrick, senior, 19:54.34.
Marcus – 29. Joshua Clark, senior, 17:35.58; 42. Ethan Contreras, sophomore, 18:07.92; 52. Anderson Wood, senior, 18:28.19; 66. Jacob Kelley, senior 19:13.06; 67. Nicholas Anderson, sophomore, 19:13.44.
The Colony – 39. Noah Witham, senior, 18:03.12; 44. Dylan Judelson, junior, 18:14.72; 50. Sean Daugherty, senior, 18:23.78; 53. Tyler Cross, sophomore, 18:28.54; 55. Adam Medina, freshman, 18:34.27; 68. Erick Manzanares, junior, 19:17.69.
GIRLS
Coppell – 22. Morgan Colon, senior, 20:52.22; 27. Reezon Eke, senior, 21:08.81; 31. Avery Hancock, junior, 21:21.86; 47. Alyza Siddiqui, freshman, 22:32.85; 52. Dia Atluri, junior, 23:29.17; 53. Elizabeth Walker, sophomore, 23:35.26.
Flower Mound – 25. Kylie Brown, freshman, 21:04.46; 36. Ava Clayton, 21:39.72; 41. Natalie Yook, senior, 21:57.47.
Frisco Reedy – 21. Elise Warhoftig, senior, 20:49.06; 32. Marisa Jacober, junior, 21:22.7; 40. Alexia Womack, junior, 21:52.89.
Hebron – 23. Grace Jiranek, sophomore, 20:55.51; 24. Natalie Tomancak, junior, 20:57.05; 34. Allison Chen, junior, 21:25.65; 42. Emily Price, senior, 22:11.74; 45. Hannah Lewis, junior, 22:22.47; 48. Srija Venna, sophomore, 22:49.64.
Lovejoy – 44. Caroline Dolberry, freshman, 22:16.17; 46. Bella Landrum, sophomore, 22:24.15; 51. Karly Greenwood, senior, 23:28.41; 55. Malia Bowling, sophomore, 23:49.12; 56. Gracelin Taylor, sophomore, 23:56.92; 57. Lia Hopkinson, senior, 24:01.44; 58. Emily Mural, sophomore, 24:13.83; 60. Eliza Coit, junior, 24:25.2; 61. Ashlyn Carty, senior, 24:51.74; 63. Emily Reyna, sophomore, 25:07.82.
Marcus – 26. Abigail Evans, junior, 21:08.18; 29. Katie Gilberti, sophomore, 21:11.57; 30. Raquel Susko, sophomore, 21:18.45; 35. Mallory Embry, sophomore, 21:34.39; 50. Autumn McCarroll, sophomore, 23:24.12; 54. Caroline Lehmann, sophomore, 23:37.5.
The Colony – 38. Tatiana Papadopoulos, junior, 21:51.57; 43. Carmen Merrill, senior, 22:15.88; 59. Ashlynn Barrett, junior, 24:19.99; 62. Emily Broach, junior, 24:59.24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.