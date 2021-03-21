The Colony track and field team boasts some of the top performances in District 10-5A.
Wesley Gibbs, a senior, holds the top spot in the boys 800-meter run, according to Athletic.net. He ran to a time of 1:55:51 at the Southlake Carroll Distance Festival, which is a new school record. He also checks in at fourth overall in the 1,600 (4:39).
“He’s having a good season,” said Tony Doran, The Colony head coach.
Sophomore Devon Judelson is experiencing the carryover from a strong cross country season in which he was a regional qualifier. Based on his performance in track and field, he could be well on his way to earning berths in the regional meet in the 3,200. He has the second-fastest time in 10-5A at 9:51.85, which he clocked at the Cougar Invitational on March 5. Judelson also holds the fifth-best time in the 1,600 (4:39.26), having done so at the North Texas Winter 1,600 Meet on Jan. 9.
Judelson’s older brother, Dylan, a junior, has the fifth-fastest time in the 800 (2:05.16), which he recorded at the Cougar Invitational.
The competition in the boys 200 is stacked. The top five runners in 10-5A are within 0.27 seconds of one another. Ryan Hollis, a junior and transfer from Plano East, owns the fourth-fastest time (22.74). Wylie East sophomore Charis Jackson has the top time (22.67).
The Cougar boys also possess some of the top performances in the field events.
Ethan Buffington, a junior, cleared the bar at 11-0 in the pole vault at Southlake Carroll on Feb. 24, a mark that has him in a tie for second place.
Also at the Carroll Invite, junior Shafiq Taylor recorded a height of 5-10 in the boys high jump, which puts in a tie for fourth overall in 10-5A.
Junior Khylon Whitehurst is fifth in the district in shot put, having posted a throw of 41-7 at the Cougar Invitational.
The Lady Cougars have three competitors in the top five.
Senior Hope Bianco sits in fourth in the girls pole vault (9-6). Junior Karlie Powell is fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.08). Both performances were conducted at the Cougar Relays. Sophomore Sophia Smith is fourth in the 800.
Also in the 800, senior Carmen Merrill is in sixth place.
These performances come despite The Colony having only been able to get in three meets. The winter storm in February forced the cancellation of two other meets.
It’s changed Doran’s coaching philosophy – to a degree – about how to approach training.
“My whole coaching philosophy as far as working out with the kids is to continue their training, but make sure they don’t get injured because we were pretty much off for two weeks,” he said. “My main message is to get in and stay in shape and get ready for the meets that we have. That was the hard part.”
Doran is happy just to know that the district meet will take this season after COVID-19 forced the second half of the 2020 season to be cancelled.
The District 10-5A meet is set for March 31-April 1 at Lovejoy. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the area championship, set for April 14 at Frisco. Only the top two placers at the area meet will advanced to the Region II-5A meet, set for April 23-24 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
“Our district is one of the strongest districts around,” Doran said. “You’ve got Lovejoy, McKinney North, Wylie East in our district, Prosper Rock Hill. We’ve got one of the toughest districts in 5A competing in DFW. There is going to be some good competition.”
