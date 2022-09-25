When The Colony sophomore Jose Guedez played tennis for the first time at the age of 10 in his native Venezuela, he didn’t have the right kind of shoes. Fortunately, a coach that ran a local academy purchased the appropriate sneakers for him. A week later, Guedez’s parents bought him his first racket.
Even before Guedez attended his first tennis lesson, he had spent plenty of days watching tennis on television. His favorite player is Roger Federer, who announced on Sept. 15 that he will retire at a date to be determined after an illustrious career in which he captured 103 ATP singles titles and 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
“The way that he plays is really good,” Guedez said.
Of course, tennis isn’t the most popular sport in Venezuela. The major sports in the South American country are baseball, basketball and soccer. Soccer is the first sport that Guedez played, but he didn’t enjoy it.
“When I was going to play soccer, I would always see the guys playing tennis next to the soccer court,” Guedez said. “There were two tennis courts. I went over there and was like, 'I want to play tennis.' It was pretty fun when I started."
Guedez received lessons at that same academy for the next two years before signing up with one that trained him to compete in tournaments. It was around that time when he wanted to represent his country at an international tournament. However, only the top three finishers in his division qualified for the North American Cup. Guedez finished in fourth place.
While Guedez was heartbroken, he just appreciated how much the academy helped to make him a better tennis player.
“They were pretty good players, and it was so good to play against them,” he said. “And the coach was really good. I like how they tried to teach us.”
With the Guedez family seeking better job opportunities, they moved to the United States a few years ago. Jose didn’t initially know there was a tennis team at The Colony. But when Guedez was first appraoched by Cougars head coach Jamie Edwards, he couldn’t wait for his first practice with The Colony.
The Cougars quickly made Guedez feel a part of the team.
“I enjoy being here with the other guys,” he said. “They’re so nice to me.”
Guedez joined the team last October. He played for The Colony in the spring. Guedez advanced to the regional tournament, where he lost in the quarterfinals in the third set.
“My opponent was so tough,” he said.
This past summer, Guedez earned 96 points playing singles tournaments in the junior boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30.
This fall, Guedez has emerged as one of The Colony’s top players. He is 5-0 in singles and 3-2 in doubles.
“We’re fortunate to have him,” Edwards said. “Talented kid on and off the court. I don’t exactly know full his background, but he’s definitely played a lot of tennis and his training is remarkable. He is tireless on the court and a fierce competitor.”
Three weeks ago, Guedez began taking private lessons at a local tennis center. He hopes that will prepare him for a successful season on the court next spring. Guedez hopes to build off his berth in the regional tournament.
"This year, I want to try my best to qualify for regionals,” he said. “Then, I want to try to reach state."
But Guedez’s ultimate goal is to be a professional tennis player.
"There's not a lot of professional tennis players from Venezuela,” he said. “I would be so proud of myself."
