Jose Guedez The Colony

The Colony sophomore Jose Guedez is undefeated in singles play this season.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When The Colony sophomore Jose Guedez played tennis for the first time at the age of 10 in his native Venezuela, he didn’t have the right kind of shoes. Fortunately, a coach that ran a local academy purchased the appropriate sneakers for him. A week later, Guedez’s parents bought him his first racket.

Even before Guedez attended his first tennis lesson, he had spent plenty of days watching tennis on television. His favorite player is Roger Federer, who announced on Sept. 15 that he will retire at a date to be determined after an illustrious career in which he captured 103 ATP singles titles and 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

