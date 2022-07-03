Prior to the start of every game, The Colony senior outfielder Noah Olivera finds a spot near the end of the dugout or by the fence outside of the dugout to pray. Olivera gives thanks to God for allowing him to play baseball, a pregame ritual that he started late in his freshman season.
Underneath his cap, Olivera’s favorite passage from the Bible is written in ink. Luke 1:37 reads, “For with God, nothing shall be impossible.”
Olivera has made a lot possible during his time in a Cougar uniform.
Olivera recently concluded his junior season, and for the second straight year, he earned a spot on the 10-5A all-district first team after he hit .366 with 26 hits, seven doubles, four triples, two home runs and zero errors.
“Coming into this season, I always try to do better than I did the prior season,” he said. “I knew last season I did decently well. I was just trying to keep the same thing going mentally and physically, and approach-wise. This next year, I'm going to try to do better than I did this year.”
Olivera’s commitment to improve has been implanted in his mind ever since his older brother, Jordan, was named the most valuable player of 14-5A in 2018. Jordan, who split time between second base and pitcher, hit .449 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 15 runs.
Baseball has always provided an outlet for Jordan and Noah to showcase their competitive spirit. When Jordan, a 2018 graduate of The Colony, practiced with his select team, Noah would come to get in a few extra swings and to catch grounders and fly balls.
“We always threw and hit together,” Noah said. “I felt like it helped me a lot to become who I am right now.”
The Colony head coach Martin Dean said Jordan always had the talent to be a great baseball player, and Jordan finally put it all together his senior year.
Noah is ahead of the curve. Dean said that Noah was ahead of the other freshmen in the program. He was constantly in the weight room and got better in several aspects of his game. Noah said he had great power at the plate, but struggled with his mechanics. That’s an area where he has put in a lot of work, and it has since paid off in spades.
"They're both very similar,” Dean said. “Jordan was always able to tell Noah, 'Hey, you've got to work hard every day.' His older brother had a lot of talent, but he never showed it until his senior year when he was named district MVP.
“I think he learned a lot and was able to spill it over to Noah. There are a lot of similarities. They're both kind of quiet. They just go about things the same way. They don't say much and don't have much to say back, but they work hard and are very competitive."
The Olivera siblings helped The Colony’s baseball team to reach new heights. In 2018, Jordan helped the Cougars to their first-ever win in a playoff series. Last year, Noah helped a senior-laden squad to its first-ever district title and first appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
"Last season was something special,” Noah said. “The bond that the team had and how we all connected so well, it felt so relaxed and not so much tense on things. I felt like everybody had my back when something wasn't going my way. It was always a great atmosphere. Everybody was always picking each other up. I would always go into the games with confidence, knowing that the team would have my back.”
Although The Colony struggled this year, winning just six games, Olivera was a bright spot. He is playing this summer for his club team, United Baseball Texas. In a recent tournament, Olivera hit two home runs and batted .500.
And while Olivera has provided a big bat and rock-solid defense for The Colony, he still has his mind set on a bigger individual accomplishment for his senior season: district MVP.
“For me, it's like you have that little brother standard to kind of live up to that name,” he said. “From the beginning, it was kind of nerve-racking, because what if I don't live up to that name and the expectations that I have. Besides getting district MVP, I feel like that I've done pretty well so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.