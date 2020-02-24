It’s never easy to say goodbye.
As The Colony head girls basketball coach Colby Pastusek reflected on the season and everything her group accomplished after Monday’s 64-50 loss in the regional quarterfinals to Mansfield Timberview at Colleyville Heritage, she was proud of just what the Lady Cougars endured throughout the entire winter.
They added to a deep four-year legacy that saw a remarkable run of success with seniors Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear donning the uniform. During those four years, The Colony went to the regional quarterfinals three times, the regional semifinals twice and made it to the playoffs all four years.
“You love them,” Pastusek said. “You’re just proud of the hard work that they put in. There’s a lot of love in that locker room, and I think that’s what makes it so hard. These kids fight for each other. They go to battle every day. The mark that Tamia (Jones) and Jewel (Spear) left on our program may never happen again.”
Through one quarter, The Colony was in control of the game. Leading 18-11, it had all of the momentum in the building against the 5-5A champions, a team that went a perfect 14-0 in its district.
But Timberview’s stifling defense wreaked havoc the rest of the way. The Lady Wolves outscored The Colony 53-32 over the last three quarters, holding the Lady Cougars to nine points in the second quarter and two in the third quarter before they fought their way to 12 in the final period, coming within a few shots of making it a 10-point ballgame.
“They got into their press,” Pastusek said. “They tried to slow us down a little bit. I thought we did a really, really good job in transition early. They have so much athleticism, length and defensive pressure. It was better for us when we were running up and down, and that’s kind of what we wanted to do early. And then they did a lot better job of taking that away further as the half went on.”
Jones (SMU) and Spear (Wake Forest) – the two Division I-bound seniors – were The Colony’s leading scorers in their final high school games. Both players each scored 20 points to account for 80% of the scoring punch on the roster Monday, followed by four points apiece from junior Aariyah Cotto and freshman Kahlen Norris along with sophomore Kennedy Shaw’s two.
During the four years with Jones and Spear on campus, the duo brought The Colony to new heights, following up on their promise as eighth-graders that they would change the history there. In addition to the three regional quarterfinals trips and two appearances in the regional semifinals, they also went undefeated in district play for the first time in school history in 2017.
The two are off to play college basketball, where Pastusek said she will be watching them on national TV to see what they accomplish in the next chapter of their careers and beyond.
"You just can’t put anything on it,” Pastusek said. “You hope that there’s more of those coming, but those two are special. There’s not a lot of those running through the doors, but how they carry themselves and how they are as people far surpasses what they did on the basketball court.”
But while Jones and Spear’s high school playing days are complete, The Colony brings back a large portion of its roster next season. Three of the five starters return and seven underclassmen come back in total, which includes one junior, four sophomores and two freshmen.
Now that crop of talent will look to heed everything they learned and watched from Jones and Spear, hoping to continue the masterful run of success The Colony has seen over the last several years.
“They’ve had a great model and a great example for them,” Pastusek said. “Tamia and Jewel have paved the way on how things are supposed to be done. The amount of respect that those two have for the game is sometimes different. I know it’s 2020 and we hear the ‘millennial’ word a lot, but those two respect the game so much.
“If nothing else, they’ve left a blueprint and example of how it’s supposed to be done, and I think that’s the biggest thing that the kids have learned from them.”
