Ava Washington The Colony

The Colony’s Ava Washington was a regional qualifier at 165 pounds last season.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

After suffering a knee injury on a takedown by her opponent to end her 2020-21 season, The Colony’s Ava Washington has come back with a vengeance.

Washington finished 41-11 last season, placed third at 165 pounds in the district tournament and made an appearance in the regional tournament.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments