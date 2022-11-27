After suffering a knee injury on a takedown by her opponent to end her 2020-21 season, The Colony’s Ava Washington has come back with a vengeance.
Washington finished 41-11 last season, placed third at 165 pounds in the district tournament and made an appearance in the regional tournament.
A change in weight class hasn’t slowed down Washington this season. She was moved down one weight division from 165 to 152.
Washington has continued her winning ways. She is 7-3 in her first 10 matches to commence the 2022-23 season. Washington went 2-1 with three falls to earn second place in the Timber Creek Girls Fall Classic on Nov. 12.
All 10 of Washington’s matches have been decided by either pin or forfeit. She has five pins this season, four coming in one minute or less.
Washington will look to continue her strong start on Thursday. The Colony will roll out the mats for a triangular against Dallas Hillcrest and Frisco Lone Star. The first match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Washington chats overcoming her knee injury, her goals for this season and the potential for The Colony.
SLM: How good did it feel to return to the mat last season after suffering the knee injury?
AW: It felt good last year. I was fairly recovered. I had a lot of therapy and I managed to get 41 wins. It felt good. I focused on one day.
SLM: What are your goals for this season?
AW: I want to get further and I want to go to state. I feel like I have an opportunity. I feel pretty good about it. I haven't seen a lot of them because I'm in a different weight class. I'm excited to get to wrestle them.
SLM: Congrats on earning second place in the Timber Creek Girls Fall Classic. What did you feel that you did well in that event?
AW: I did pretty good. I won my first match in under a minute and struggling in my second match but pulled it out.
SLM: Ryan Bascue is in his second season as The Colony head girls wrestling coach. What has he brought to the team that has impacted the Lady Cougars in a positive manner?
AW: It's pretty good. He gets to focus more on what his girls can do. He makes it based on how you're going to improve in your match.
SLM: What do you think about the potential for The Colony girls wrestling team?
AW: I feel we have a great lineup and can get pretty far if we stay positive and take it one match at a time and not think ahead.
