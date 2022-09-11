Kamden Wesley

The Colony senior Kamden Wesley has two rushing touchdowns and 262 rushing yards in two games this season.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Colony senior running back Kamden Wesley has been a force ever since he stepped onto the field for his freshman season with the Cougars.

And while Wesley has been known for his long touchdown runs, he prides himself in being the ultimate team player. Whether it’s a block that springs a big run or pass play, a key tackle while playing in the secondary, or being a vocal leader, Wesley has been the ultimate Swiss-army knife for a Cougar football team that seeks its first playoff berth since 2019.

