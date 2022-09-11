The Colony senior running back Kamden Wesley has been a force ever since he stepped onto the field for his freshman season with the Cougars.
And while Wesley has been known for his long touchdown runs, he prides himself in being the ultimate team player. Whether it’s a block that springs a big run or pass play, a key tackle while playing in the secondary, or being a vocal leader, Wesley has been the ultimate Swiss-army knife for a Cougar football team that seeks its first playoff berth since 2019.
Although The Colony has started the season 0-2, each game has been there for the taking against Red Oak and Royse City. The running of Wesley has been a big reason why the Cougars. He has churned out 262 rushing yards on 40 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per carry with a pair of touchdowns, in addition to three pass receptions for 62 yards.
Last year, Wesley rushed for 992 yards with 13 touchdowns despite missing two games to injury. Wesley had a career night in The Colony’s 50-36 win over Frisco Heritage, rushed for 343 yards on 23 carries with six touchdowns.
Wesley currently holds four offers to play college football – none by an NCAA Div. I program, although Cougars head coach Rudy Rangel is confident those will come in as the season moves along.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete spotlight feature, Wesley talks about his preparation for his senior season, the college recruitment process and reveals his favorite all-time running back.
SLM: How has it been playing football for The Colony for four years?
KW: It’s been good. I’ve been growing like crazy, working hard to try to get myself ready for the next level.
SLM: What made you want to become a running back?
KW: Scoring a lot. Just the attention I get of being a running back, being closer to the line, having that bond on offense. It just feels good to be a running back.
SLM: Who are some people that have helped with your development as a running back?
KW: My dad. My dad has been in my life a lot throughout football. He’s always getting me ready since I was 5 years old. He’s always been there for me and getting me ready and making sure that my head is straight on before every game.
SLM: Last year in a game against Frisco Heritage, you rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns. What made that performance so special for you?
KW: That game, it just makes me feel speechless because that day, the game plan, everything was just perfect. There weren’t any errors. Everything was going by so smoothly.
SLM: What are your expectations for yourself this season?
KW: My expectation is to get my first [Division I] offer and I just want to basically be looked at and noticed more because I feel like that I’ve been underlooked. The biggest thing is to get my name out there.
SLM: What are your expectations for The Colony’s offense this season?
KW: To go all out and leave everything on the field. I still have my same offensive line, so nothing is different. We still have that same chemistry.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional running back of all-time?
KW: My favorite is Saquon Barkley. Just his vision. I wouldn’t say that I want to mimic him, but just the vision that he has, his explosiveness, the speed that he has. I feel like that is all me, and I try to be myself and also take some of his game and mold into mine.
