Brandon White

The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A state cross country meet for the second consecutive season.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A cross country state meet for the second straight season.

White said that his experience of running in Round Rock last season will be a huge advantage for him when he runs the 5K course at Old Settler’s Park next Saturday at 10:40 a.m. He ran to a time of 17:07.9 in his first-ever state appearance last season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments