Last year, The Colony boys cross country team recorded one of their best seasons in program history, capped off by the Cougars’ first appearance in the state meet since 2015. The Colony finished eighth in the team standings and now-senior Devon Judelson placed 17th overall.
The offseason brought change at the top of the program. Former head coach Tony Doran left for the same position at Keller Timber Creek and taking over for Doran will be Christopher Lowry. But coaching change and all, the goal remains the same for the Cougars: qualify for the 5A state meet for the second straight season.
Lowry hasn’t had much time to acclimate himself to The Colony as he was hired to his post on July 29.
“The first six weeks have been very busy with getting things started as a new coach,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier with the effort and enthusiasm of the runners and the support of our parents, campus and community. I am excited for what is ahead of us for this season.”
Lowry has already gotten a chance to see his Cougars compete in a meet this season.
The Colony started the 2022 campaign at the Plano ISD Invitational, which was held Aug. 13 at Russell Creek Park in Plano. Senior Brandon White paced the Cougars, crossing the finish line in 16:29.7 in the men’s 5,000-meter run, good for eighth place. Senior Tyler Cross finished 65th in a time of 18:19. Two spots behind Cross was freshman Ryan Latendorf, who was 67th in 18:24.1. Junior Logan Kalustian finished 101st in 19:41.1.
White and Cross are two of four returning runners off last year’s state-qualifying team. The other two are junior Adam Medina and Judelson. Judelson has been out since April with a lower-leg injury. Lowry says there is no timetable for Judelson’s return.
Kalustian and senior Cameron Hilts will be counted on to fill roles that were previously occupied by runners that have since graduated.
Wright is excited about the potential of the freshman class, a list that includes Latendorf, Kaden Arcaria and Noah Converse.
“We are in position to return to the regional meet but will need a couple of runners to step up to give ourselves a chance to return to the state meet,” Lowry said.
The Colony girls team, meanwhile, is small in numbers but has a great work ethic, Lowry said.
The Lady Cougars are led by returners Marlo Slater, a junior, Wendy Lemus, a senior, and Lena Slater, a junior. Marlo Slater set the tone for her squad at the PISD Invitational, finishing in 42nd place in a time of 21:42. Lemus was 53rd in 22:06.9, while Lena Slater took 66th in 22:43.9.
The Colony should get a big boost by senior Jusedes Gutierrez, who returns to the team after a two-year hiatus. She clocked a time of 24:12.12 at Plano, good for 90th overall.
Other returners that are expected to be significant contributors are junior Megan Wilson and sophomore Alexis Gomez. Wilson placed 104th in a time of 25:31 at Plano.
Newcomers Peyton Myers, Ziada Achala, Cali Helterbrand and Atarah Dorsett will add to the quality of the team and put the Lady Cougars in position to advance to the regional meet this season, Lowry said. Myers finished 107th in 25:46 at Plano, while Achala took 111th in 26:01.
The Colony competed in the Rock Hill Cross Country Twilight on Friday. The Cougars are slated to return to action Aug. 27 for Luke’s Locker Relays, to be held at 7 a.m. at Norbuck Park in Dallas.
