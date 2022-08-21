The Colony boys cross country

Last year, The Colony boys cross country team qualified for the state meet for the first time since 2015.

 Submitted Photo

Last year, The Colony boys cross country team recorded one of their best seasons in program history, capped off by the Cougars’ first appearance in the state meet since 2015. The Colony finished eighth in the team standings and now-senior Devon Judelson placed 17th overall.

The offseason brought change at the top of the program. Former head coach Tony Doran left for the same position at Keller Timber Creek and taking over for Doran will be Christopher Lowry. But coaching change and all, the goal remains the same for the Cougars: qualify for the 5A state meet for the second straight season.

