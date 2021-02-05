Bryan Carrillo The Colony

The Colony sophomore goalkeeper Bryan Carrillo kept Princeton off the board in a 3-0 win for the Cougars on Tuesday.

The Colony boys and girls soccer teams both posted shutout victories against Princeton on Tuesday.

After losing two straight games in a shootout, The Colony boys rode a dominant defensive performance to cruise to a 3-0 victory against Princeton on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars (8-5-1, 1-2), meanwhile, got a goal in the second half to defeat the Lady Panthers, 1-0, to earn their first District 10-5A win of the season.

In the boys game, The Colony freshman Jacob Martinez scored the second goal of his high school career. The other two goals for the Cougars (8-4-2, 2-3) came via an own goal.

Goalkeepers Bryan Carrillo, a sophomore, and Alec Guerrero, a senior, combined for the shutout.

The victory comes four days after Wylie East downed The Colony 5-4 in penalty kicks to earn the Jan. 29 home win. Senior Elijah Elias scored the lone goal in regulation for the Cougars. Sophomore Edwin Lopez was credited with an assist.

On Jan. 26, Rock Hill edged The Colony 4-3 in penalty kicks to earn the victory.

The Cougar boys host McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9, while the Lady Cougars play at North that same night.

