The Colony wrestling team was back in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium on Thursday and came away with a split against Grapevine.
The Lady Cougars slipped past the Lady Mustangs 25-24, while on the boys’ side, Grapevine built a commanding lead before going on to earn a 51-30 victory.
Grapevine won all three matches that were wrestled in the girls’ dual, with pins by Ivory Truitt at 110 pounds, Madilyn Samra at 128 and Marisol Zapata at 138.
The score was tied at 24 at the end of the competition, but The Colony was awarded one point on the tiebreaker formula based on the criteria of number of wins by forfeit. The Lady Cougars had four victories via forfeit, compared to one for the Lady Mustangs.
On the boys’ side, it was pin or be pinned.
Grapevine enjoyed a significant advantage in the lower weights, winning five of the dual’s first seven matches via fall as the Mustangs raced out to a 36-6 lead. The only match that The Colony won during that span of play was a second-period pin at 113 by senior Josh Weatherall, who is undefeated on the season at 15-0.
The Cougars showed signs of life later in the dual.
Riley Courtney pinned Grapevine’s Graham Orozco in the second period of the 152-pound bout to snap the Mustangs’ five-match winning streak. The Mustangs responded with two consecutive first-period pins to bump their lead to 48-12.
The Cougars made the final score more respectable after pins by Elijah Waters at 182, Cody Wolf at 195 and Juan Merchan at 220.
On Dec. 3, The Lady Cougars placed third in the KO Coppell Cowgirl Classic with 92 points. Host Coppell won with 115 points.
Ava Washington wrestled to the top finish in the 185-pound weight division, going 3-0 with three pins – all in less than two minutes.
Madison Deragon, Saniyah Ward and Tabitha Bowden went 3-1 with three pins apiece to earn third place at 148 pounds, 138 and 95, respectively. Jordan Flores won each of three her final three bouts to earn bronze at 215. Alexia Jones also had three wins on the day to take fourth at 128.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.