Tommy Ray has notched some big victories with The Colony girls soccer team since he took over as head coach in 2014, but as far as pulling an upset, Monday’s 3-1 victory for the Lady Cougars over Wylie East ranks among the biggest.
And, it wasn’t just surprising the previously unbeaten Lady Raiders (17-1-1 overall, 9-1-1 District 10-5A), No. 5 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Soccer Coaches state poll, that had Ray feeling giddy.
The Colony got a bounce-back performance Monday after not manufacturing a goal in either of its two previous games, a 0-0 tie against Prosper Rock Hill and a 2-0 loss to Lovejoy. But, going into Monday’s game against East, Ray formulated a plan to take advantage of the Lady Raiders’ weaknesses.
"We came up with a very unique setup for the night," he said. "We broke it down from the last time that we played them and saw that every team has weaknesses, no matter how good they are. We saw some weaknesses and tried to exploit it. The girls 100% bought into it, which was nice. They executed, and I was so proud of my girls.
“They worked so hard. My backline was amazing. My midfielders worked hard. My forwards exploited the weaknesses that I want them to do."
Ray praised junior center back Megan Gilchrist for the leadership that she displayed in helping to limit an East team that had averaged 4.8 goals per game to just one.
"She's the backbone of our team,” Ray said. “She kept that back line on point and organized. She is so important to us."
East’s lone goal came on a penalty kick. A player from The Colony fouled a Lady Raider in the box during the first half to take away a scoring chance. East converted the penalty shot to take a 1-0 lead.
“It was the right call,” Ray said. “It was a foul in the box. If we didn’t foul, it’s going to be 100% chance they score.”
It didn’t take long for the Lady Cougars to generate a response.
The Colony took the ball down the field immediately on the ensuing kickoff. The ball landed in the feet of Lady Cougar senior Lesli Valdespino, who kicked the ball from an impossible angle into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.
The score remained tied until the second half.
The Colony sophomore forward Olivia Howard potted two goals during the game’s final 40 minutes. On her first tally, she volleyed the ball three times before scoring. On her second goal, Howard settled in the slot and struck the ball with her left foot, a goal that increased the Lady Cougar advantage to 3-1.
Coming into the game, East had conceded just two goals for the entire season.
"We had a plan coming in," Ray said. "We were going to run one style in the first half and run a different setup in the second half. It was all about being patient."
That patience paid off.
The Colony (13-5-4, 7-2-3) also received timely goaltending from sophomore Cadence Tischler.
"This was 100% a team win," Ray said. "That's a big deal for us. Tischler made some amazing saves."
The Lady Cougars followed up that performance with a dominant 8-0 victory against Princeton on Wednesday and a 6-1 rout of Sherman on Thursday.
The Colony is in a battle for second place in District 10-5A. The Cougars and McKinney North are tied for second with 24 points. Those two teams play Friday night at Tommy Briggs Stadium. Lovejoy is one point behind The Colony and McKinney North.
