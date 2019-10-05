Mikey Harrington threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground to lead The Colony to a 47-3 victory over Frisco Liberty in a 5-5A Division I contest Friday at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars (5-0, 2-0), who did not punt the entire game, scored on their first five possessions while jumping out to 31-0 second-quarter lead.
Kevin Albarran put The Colony on top, 3-0, with a 30-yard field goal just two minutes into the contest.
That’s when Harrington went to work.
After the Cougar defense forced a punt, Harrington set up his offense at its own 30-yard line. On second-and-15 the senior signal-caller connected with Texas Tech-bound senior Myles Price across the middle for a 26-yard gain. Harrington teamed with Price again two plays later on another long pass to give The Colony a first down at Liberty’s 4-yard line.
On first-and-goal with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter, the Cougars took a 10-0 lead when Harrington found senior wide receiver Christian Gonzalez open in the end zone.
“We are a deep, experienced team,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “As long as we continue to be ‘us,’ we’ll do some great things this season.”
While the offense was building momentum, the Cougars’ defense was holding its own.
They forced two punts, a fumble, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs on Liberty’s five first-half possessions.
But the Redhawks (0-5, 0-2) had its chances throughout the game.
Behind 17-0 late in the opening quarter, running back Jonathan Bone rumbled 25 yards for a first down at midfield. On the next play, quarterback Will Glatch completed a 15-yard strike to Braxton Brown for another Redhawk first down.
But the drive stalled when on fourth-and-10 Glatch’s pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Cougars.
Liberty was threatening again when on third-and-14 Glatch zipped a pass Evan Stewart for a 30-yard gain. The Redhawks drove the ball all the way to the Cougars’ 7-yard line, but a fumble thwarted the drive.
“Facing The Colony tonight was definitely a daunting task,” said Matt Swinnea, Liberty head coach. “Before district play, we identified them as one of the top teams, and we were right”.
Bone rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries to pace the Redhawks on the ground, while Glatch threw for 100 yards on 10 completions.
“This is a tough district,” said Rangel. “You can throw the records out the window because everyone can move the ball”.
On its first possession of the second half, The Colony’s offense picked up right where they left off.
Harrington completed a 44-yard post to Keith Miller on a first down play, giving the Cougars a first down at Liberty’s 8-yard line with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. After a Cougar penalty, Harrington and Price connected for Harrington’s third touchdown toss of the game.
Price led all receivers with 124 yards on eight receptions and a score. He also ran for a score.
“You always have to know where Myles Price is,” said Swinnea. “He can hurt you in so many ways”.
The Redhawks’ Evan Moros booted a 32-yard field goal on the ensuing possession, capping a 60-yard drive for Liberty to make the score 38-3.
“We’re young, and we’ll get there”, Swinnea said. “Eight players on our entire team have varsity-game experience, and we’re very excited about the future”.
Liberty takes on Frisco Centennial at 7 p.m. Friday at The Star, while The Colony plays Heritage at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.