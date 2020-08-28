When The Colony coaching staff came up with its final revision of the football schedule for the 2020 season, it ended up being almost identical to the original version that had been released prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
The only noticeable changes involved the change of an opponent for a preseason scrimmage and the dates of each game.
The Colony was originally scheduled to scrimmage Lake Dallas in Corinth, but after the University Interscholastic League reduced the number of preseason scrimmages from two to one, the Cougars found a suitable replacement in Mesquite Poteet after a scheduling conflict arose for the Falcons. Tommy Briggs Stadium will serve as the site for the Sept. 17 preseason scrimmage between The Colony and Poteet.
The regular season was originally scheduled to kick off this week, but the start date for teams in Classes 5A and 6A was pushed back by one month by the UIL due to a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Many high school coaches in Texas were forced to scramble to find new opponents earlier this summer after several county health departments, including Dallas and Tarrant counties, suspended extracurricular activities for the immediate future – an order that has since been overruled by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who on July 28, issued a letter that each school district should have control over the return to in-person instruction. But, that didn’t affect The Colony, which is located in Denton County, as well as its opponent to kick off the season, Corsicana, located in Navarro County. Both schools have been able to work out for a majority of the summer. They play Sept. 25 at Tiger Stadium.
The Colony wasn’t sure if it was going to be able to play its week two opponent, North Crowley. Tarrant County had paused in-person workouts until at least the middle of September before Paxton stepped in. The Cougars had considered replacing North Crowley with another opponent, but with no county restrictions currently in place, they’ll battle Oct. 2 for the homecoming game at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
District 5-5A play for The Colony gets underway Oct. 9 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex against Denton.
It’ll be a Frisco ISD-heavy schedule the rest of the way for the Cougars, who will play a Frisco school in six of their last seven games – the lone exception being a Nov. 6 home game against Denton Ryan, the No. 1-ranked team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division I preseason poll and the defending state runner-up.
The Colony’s game against Denton Ryan comes after a bye week for the Cougars.
The Frisco ISD slate of games for The Colony includes: Oct. 16 vs. Frisco Wakeland, Nov. 13 at Frisco Heritage (Memorial Stadium), Nov. 20 vs. Frisco Independence, Nov. 27 at Frisco Lone Star (Memorial Stadium) and Dec. 4 vs. Frisco Reedy.
The Colony seeks to extend its school record playoff appearance streak to eight years in a row.
The Colony football schedule
Sept. 17 Mesquite Poteet, scrimmage, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Corsicana, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 North Crowley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Denton (C.H. Collins), 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Frisco Wakeland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Frisco Centennial (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Bye
Nov. 6 Denton Ryan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Frisco Heritage (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Nov. 20 Frisco Independence, 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Frisco Lone Star (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Dec. 4 Frisco Reedy, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.