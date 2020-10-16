The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley has seen her Lady Cougars relinquish big leads late in a set.
But, with sophomore Kacie Rangel behind the service line, the first-year head coach had a gut feeling that The Colony wouldn’t let Sherman overtake her Lady Cougars – not even after the Lady Cats had cut what had been a seven-point lead to two late in the first set of Tuesday’s District 10-5A match.
Rangel had missed only one serve on the season coming into the fifth league match for The Colony.
She made sure it wasn’t two.
Rangel followed a kill by Natalie Hawkins with back-to-back aces to close out the first set, which served as the springboard to a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-19, 25-8) for the Lady Cougars, who earned their first sweep of the season in the process.
"We had intended to keep them under 10 (points) the entire time, so I was just hoping to get a few points for us there, to get the lead and finish the game," Rangel said.
The Colony (5-7 overall, 3-2 10-5A) recorded eight service aces during the first two sets of Tuesday’s match inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium – six in the first set, including four by Rangel.
Sherman held leads in each of the first two sets but The Colony kept the pressure on the Lady Cats.
In the first set, The Colony took leads of 13-8 on Rangel’s first ace of the match, 15-9 on a Sophia Smith ace and 22-15 after yet another ace by the Lady Cougars – this time by Lydia Gentry.
Sherman answered with five unanswered points, the final one on the sixth ace of the first set, to set up for some late drama.
But, Hawkins’ hitting and Rangel’s serving put the clamps on Sherman’s comeback bid.
"We went to five sets the past (three) matches that we've been involved in,” Rangel said. “We decided that we didn't want to do that again. We pushed through and won in three."
In the second set, Grace Witham continued where Rangel had left off, serving back-to-back aces for a 12-6 lead for The Colony.
The Lady Cougars allowed the Lady Cats to hang around after hitting the ball out of bounds on three consecutive points, but later in the set, Lily Quinones smashed a kill to give The Colony a 24-19 lead and the momentum they needed to finish the second set.
Unforced hitting errors by Sherman in the third set allowed The Colony to build a commanding 9-0 lead. The Lady Cougars also got it done defensively, diving to the court several times to keep the play going. Bella Navarette had three digs during one play midway through the game.
Navarette was one of several Lady Cougars who made significant contributions on defense.
“Sophia really impressed me with her defense,” Buckley said. “She dug out a lot of balls. Kacie always impresses me with her defense. Shayla (Luna) impressed me today. It wasn't her defense, but more front row with her shots and her swings. I'm really pleased with the way that Shayla played today.”
The three-game sweep for The Colony comes after each of their last three matches needed all five sets.
"It finally feels like a relief,” Buckley said. “I am proud of them. That was our goal (to win in three sets). I would like for it to be more consistent now. If we can continue to win in three sets, that would be nice. But, I'm proud of the way that they got better each set. They kept them under 10 (points) in that last set and took really good care of the ball in the last set."
