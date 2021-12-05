The Colony volleyball team made big strides in the second year of the Rachel Buckley era. The Lady Cougars won 28 matches and was a playoff participant for the second time in the last three years.
Other coaches in District 10-5A took notice of The Colony’s improvement and rewarded the Lady Cougars with six selections on the all-district team.
Sophomore outside hitter Josie Bishop and junior libero Kacie Rangel earned spots on the first team.
Bishop was the top hitting threat for the Lady Cougars and also thrived in a variety of other roles, finishing the season with 371 kills, 38 blocks, 39 service aces, 340 digs, 17 assists and passed at a 2.01 rate in serve-receive.
Rangel was again recognized as one of the top defensive players in the district after she logged 397 digs, 68 assists, 37 aces and passed at a 2.14 clip in serve-receive – the second year in a row that she earned a selection on the 10-5A first team.
Earning spots on the all-district second team from The Colony were senior middle blocker Natalie Hawkins and junior setter Sophia Smith.
Hawkins solidified the middle of the front row for the Lady Cougars and had the ability to string together several hard hits in a row. She finished her final season in The Colony uniform with 189 kills, 86 blocks, 41 aces, nine assists and 83 digs.
Smith was in charge of running the Lady Cougar offense and was also solid defensively, logging 845 assists and 341 digs, in addition to 55 kills and 34 blocks.
Wrapping up the list of all-district selections for The Colony are senior outside hitter Melanie Mora and senior middle blocker Lily Quinones, both of whom were honorable-mention nods.
Mora provided another steady arm for the Lady Cougar offense, recording 124 kills, 28 blocks, 70 digs and two assists. Quinones was the most feared shot blocker for the Lady Cougars, as she finished with a team-best 98 blocks, in addition to 108 kills, 49 digs, 13 aces and 11 assists.
Lovejoy’s Rosemary Archer and McKinney North’s Lily Nicholson shared district MVP honors. Archer helped to lead the Lady Leopards to their ninth state title – the program’s third in a row.
