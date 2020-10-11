The Colony's volleyball team is starting to gain a reputation as the cardiac kids.
Each of the last three matches for the Lady Cougars has gone all five sets with The Colony winning two.
On Friday, The Colony had Princeton on the ropes. The Lady Cougars had a two-sets-to-one advantage. But, the Lady Panthers rallied for a 23-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 win.
The previous two matches ended in The Colony's favor.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Cougars (4-7 overall, 2-2 district) finished off Wylie East, winning the match 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8).
On Oct. 2, the Lady Cougars earned their first win in District 10-5A play, defeating Prosper Rock Hill 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-6).
Libero Kacie Rangel, defensive specialists Lydia Gentry, Grace Witham and Zabrina Fernandez, and setter Sophia Smith have really stepped up their play, said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head volleyball coach.
The Colony is 4-4 over its last eight matches after starting the season with three straight losses.
Learning how to win close matches is a huge stepping stone for a Lady Cougar program that has just one starter with previous varsity experience. That improvement comes with The Colony adjusting to first-year head coach. Buckley said she has been pleased with the growth of her team over the last couple of weeks.
"Last Friday against Rock Hill, I wasn’t just happy about the final score," she said. "For me, it was the fact that we grew up a little. It was the first time I saw a controlled confidence, rather than panic.
"And then I saw it again on Tuesday against Wylie East. We are still very young and are struggling finishing sets. We dropped the fourth set against Wylie East after being up 21-15. But in both fifth sets, they are finishing strong and are learning how to play with emotion instead of on emotion. Every single game we improve and grow as a team and individually as players. As a coach, that’s all I can hope for: a steady growth."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.