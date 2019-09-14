The Colony and Byron Nelson combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense in a wild showdown Friday, as the Cougars escaped with a 55-51 win.
The game-winner came from The Colony signal-caller Mikey Harrington to wideout Christian Gonzalez, who hauled in a 21-yard touchdown with one second left to give the Cougars the narrow win.
Harrington was close to perfect in the effort, completing 33 of his 38 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Prolific pass-catcher Myles Price was, as usual, his favored target, hauling in four touchdowns on 11 catches for 172 yards. Gonzalez was nearly as impressive, tallying 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 catches.
While The Colony outgained Byron Nelson, 666-496, the outcome was in doubt for much of the contest. The Cougars trailed at halftime, 38-26, and didn't lead until a touchdown from Harrington to Gonzalez put them up, 48-45, early in the fourth.
Byron Nelson got a 20-yard run from Maxwell Modeste with just 40 seconds left to apparently stave off defeat before Harrington and Gonzalez found one another for the final-seconds score.
Allen 28, Coppell 21
Matt Welch: Turnovers will level a playing field like few aspects of a football game, and they almost helped will Coppell to one of the biggest regular-season wins in recent program history.
The Cowboys forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, to help stay within arm’s reach of state-ranked titan Allen, but a late rushing touchdown by Eagles running back Celdon Manning kept Coppell at bay in a 28-21 loss on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Ironically enough, the Cowboys still hold the distinction of being the last team to hand Allen a regular-season loss — which came back in September 2012. Coppell almost made history again on Friday, tying the contest at 21-21 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter after Max LaMendola recovered an Allen fumble and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.
A chance at a go-ahead score never materialized for the Coppell offense, however, as the Manning-led Eagle marched downfield for an 11-play, 72-yard drive capped by a 17-yard score by Manning for a 28-21 advantage with 2:15 to play. The Cowboys, who were held out of the end zone on offense for the entire second half, followed up with four incomplete passes and a turnover on downs.
Hebron 21, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Devin Hasson: Hebron bounced back from last week’s defeat with a solid defensive effort in claiming a 21-7 victory over Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday at Hawk Stadium.
The Hawks (2-1) surrendered a short touchdown run in the opening quarter that staked the Panthers to a 7-0 lead, but that was all they would allow, as they limited Fossil Ridge to 150 total yards on the night.
Jaylon Lott had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 10-yarder in the second to take a 12-7 lead into halftime.
It stayed that way until early in the fourth, when Carson Harris had a 7-yard touchdown run to open some breathing room at 19-7.
Fittingly, it was the defense that provided the exclamation point, recording a safety to provide the final margin.
Hebron has a bye next week before starting 6-6A action on Sept. 27 at home against Irving Nimitz.
Lewisville 41, McKinney Boyd 16
Kendrick Johnson: The Lewisville offense just keeps on trucking. The Farmers eclipsed 30 points for the third consecutive game Friday, running their record to 3-0 in the process at Max Goldsmith Stadium with a 41-16 victory over McKinney Boyd.
The win gives Lewisville a 3-0 start for the first time in what is believed to be nearly 20 years as the Farmers head into their bye week prior to the start of District 6-6A competition.
The Broncos and first-year head coach Joe McBride drop to 1-2 with the loss and have gone two consecutive weeks scoring under 20 points. Boyd opens 9-6A competition at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano East.
Prosper 57, Flower Mound 34
Bryan Murphy: If there was any doubt about Prosper legitimacy in not just 9-6A but Class 6A in general, there shouldn’t be anymore after the thumping the Eagles handed Flower Mound Friday night.
In a game that was never close, Prosper soared to a convincing 57-34 victory behind the arm of junior quarterback Jackson Berry and legs of senior running back J.T. Lane.
Berry had his best performance of his varsity career against the Jaguars when he threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, including two to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Bailey.
Lane paced the Prosper ground game with 131 yards and three scores on 19 carries, as he was one of seven Eagles ball carriers on the night.
However, the Eagles defense might have been the most impressive aspect of the win, holding a high-powered Flower Mound offense to just 272 total yards, 12 first downs and a scoreless first half.
