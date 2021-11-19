It’s been a busy start to the season for The Colony wrestling team.
After winning three of four duals against Colleyville Heritage and Frisco Lebanon Trail to start the season on Nov. 9, the Cougars returned to the mat four days later for two different events. The Colony boys hosted the Cougar Duals while the Lady Cougars participated in the Keller Timber Creek Fall Classic.
At the Fall Classic, Jordan Jones (138 pounds), Ava Washington (185) and Jordan Flores (215) placed fourth in their respective weight divisions.
At the Cougar Duals, The Colony went 3-2 on the day with victories over Dallas Kimball (72-0), McKinney Boyd (60-24) and Lake Highlands (45-36). The Cougars won every match against the Knights by forfeit. Also that day, The Colony overcame a 24-0 deficit to defeat Lake Highlands.
Elijah Waters went undefeated at 182 pounds with two pins, a 9-5 decision and a 7-5 decision. Josh Weatherall (113), Kaleb Duke (120) and Cody Wolf (195) each had at least three wins on the day. Juan Merchan (220) and Jordan Smith (285) finished with two pins apiece.
The Colony boys had another solid showing Wednesday, cruising to a 57-16 victory against RL Turner.
Preston Daniels scored a 10-3 decision over RL Turner’s Edwin Balderas to get things started off on the right foot for The Colony.
Weatherall made quick work of Julian Ortiz-Garcia with a first-period pin at 113 pounds to give The Colony a 9-0 lead.
Turner cut The Colony’s lead to 9-6 after a second-period pin by Kevin Armijo at 120 pounds and the Lions took a 10-9 lead after a 12-4 major decision by Emelio Perez at 126. The Colony and RL Turner traded a pair of six-point wins at 132 and 138 – a pin by the Cougars’ AJ Said followed by a win by forfeit for the Lions’ Agustin Rivera. But the Cougars won the last seven matches in the dual, taking the lead for good after a second-period pin by Zane Garcia at 145.
The Colony’s Riley Courtney needed just 64 seconds to pin Cesar Rojas at 160 pounds. Merchan pinned Turner’s Jacob Garcia in the third period of the heavyweight bout.
The Colony will host the Thanksgiving Throwdown on Tuesday. Matches start at 9 a.m.
