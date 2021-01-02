The Colony head girls basketball coach Colby Davis has been chosen to give a speech at the Texas Coaches Leadership Summit, presented by the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation, set for Feb. 22 at Esports Stadium Arlington.
Davis is one of seven people – and one of three high school coaches, joining Lakeview Centennial head football coach Kendall Miller and Lockhart head football coach/athletic director Todd Moebes – who will speak at the summit. Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, who will speak remotely, is the featured speaker. Speeches will also be given by retired Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson (former senior vice president and head of NBA referee operations), Maj. Gen. Gregory Chaney and Stephen Mackey of 2 Words Character Development.
Davis said she was contacted back in October about this speaking engagement.
“Definitely humbling,” she said. “It was a big honor. There’s not a lot of people speaking. I know that I’m one of the few high school coaches speaking. I’m the only girls basketball coach speaking. There are a couple of football coaches speaking.
“Matthew McConaughey is speaking remotely. Then, they’ve got a major general and a lieutenant general speaking. It’s very humbling to get selected to speak with that crowd, but I’m very excited to represent The Colony and our basketball program as well.”
Davis is currently in her fifth season coaching the Lady Cougars, having led the program to five appearances in the regional quarterfinals and three trips to the regional semifinals.
Prior to roaming the sidelines inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium, Davis spent the previous seven seasons at Bowie, including leading the Lady Rabbits to the past five consecutive district titles. She has led The Colony to appearances in the regional semifinals and quarterfinals during the previous two years, respectively. Additionally, Pastusek’s staff has been named staff of the year for five years running.
Off the court, Davis has served as the basketball chair on the board of directors for the Texas Girls Coaches Association and a co-regional coordinator for the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“I’ve just had great examples coming up through the coaching ranks, a lot of people that guided me and taught me the importance of getting into coaching organizations,” she said. “A lot of coaches coming in don’t know how to make connections, and these organizations help that. Through the TGCA and the THSCA, that’s helped me to be able to establish some relationships that have benefited me in the long run.”
The duration of Davis’ speech at the Texas Coaches Leadership Summit will be between 20-30 minutes.
“My speech talks about being a leader in the role that you are in, no matter the level – if you are the head coach, the assistant coach, even a student-athlete,” she said. “You can lead at any position that you are in.”
More information about the summit, including ticketing options, can be found at thsca.com/summit.
