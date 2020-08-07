Handed the controls to The Colony’s offense during the 2019-20 season, Sean Mathieu handled the responsibilities of being a first-year varsity starting point guard his junior season with the poise of a seasoned veteran.
Mathieu’s calm presence helped to lead the Cougars to a third consecutive playoff appearance and a second-place finish in district play.
Concordia University-St. Paul (Minn.) recognized those same qualities and now Mathieu has a place to call home after high school. He made a written commitment to play college basketball for the Bears, announcing his pledge on Tuesday via Twitter.
“First off, (I) want to start by giving all of the glory to God for blessing me with the talent to play the game of basketball, without him none of this is possible,” he wrote. “I’d like to give a big shout-out to my family for everything they’ve done for me and always believing in me in this up and down journey, one day I’ll give it back to y’all.”
Mathieu also thanked all of the coaches that have helped him to aid in his development as a basketball player, including The Colony head coach Cleve Ryan, who described his incoming senior point guard as “very calm with the ball.”
Ryan’s trust in his newly minted point guard helped Mathieu to average 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes per game last season. He shot 49% from behind the 3-point line and 54% on two-point attempts. Mathieu was a 77% free-throw shooter.
"I love having a point guard where you can give them a lot of freedom on the court to make decisions,” Ryan said. “He understood what I wanted and what we needed as a team. Very, very unselfish player. He made everyone around him better."
All of the phone conversations and text messages that Mathieu exchanged with Bears assistant coach Roman Gentry over the past few weeks not only helped to build good rapport but also helped to sway his decision to declare for Concordia-St. Paul over Montana State.
The Bears are under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Fletcher, who came over to Concordia-St. Paul after a successful four-year stint at Bethany Lutheran. He led that program to two NCAA Division III tournament appearances and an overall record of 76-33, including a mark of 52-12 in UMAC conference play.
"I really just like the coaches, their playing style,” Mathieu said. “They're fast-paced, up-and-down basketball. Basically, every possession is like a ball screen. That's where I succeed."
In addition to drawing up X’s and O’s, it was Fletcher’s human side that attracted Mathieu to the Bears.
"He was the one that he's going help me be more vocal,” Mathieu said. “When he told me that, he said that he's going to help me still play basketball, even after the four years that I'm there. It just really opened my eyes. He's really trying to help me succeed. Whenever he said that, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to go ahead and commit there.'"
Before Mathieu sets foot on campus in Minnesota, his focus remains on helping to distribute the ball to his Cougar teammates at The Colony, including senior forward Tay Mosher, an East Carolina commit, as well as senior guards Caden Sclafani and Braxton McCutcheon.
The Colony finished last season with a record of 24-10 as well as a second-place finish in District 8-5A.
"If we work hard, I feel like the sky is the limit for us,” Mathieu said.
Sean is the son of Sean Mathieu and Shantell Welch. He plans to major in engineering.
