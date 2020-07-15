With three other returning starters alongside him, senior Tay Mosher is ready to help The Colony boys basketball team push for a fourth straight appearance in the Class 5A playoffs.
A 6-foot, 7-inch forward, Mosher, an all-district first team selection as a junior, can stretch the floor with his unique ability to not only bury an open jump shot but also to rebound around the basket, as evidenced by his averages of 12 points and six rebounds per game. He’ll take that skill set into his senior season at The Colony, but also further down the line in college at East Carolina University.
On Monday, Mosher announced his commitment to play for the Pirates in a post to his Twitter account.
“First off, I’d like to thank God for giving me the abilities and the opportunity to play the beautiful sport of basketball,” he wrote. “I’d also like to thank [The Colony head coach Cleve] Ryan, Coach Al, and all of the other coaches who have helped me get to this point. Plus a special thanks to Coach TJ and the Texas Impact 4:13. They have helped me develop so much as a man and as a basketball player.”
Mosher also had Division 1 offers from UT-Arlington, UNC-Wilmington, Bucknell, Holy Cross, Oral Roberts and UMKC, but the comfort level that he has developed with East Carolina associate head coach Steve Roccaforte, elevated East Carolina to the top of his list.
Although the Cougars lost district MVP Keith Miller, also a star wide-out in football who will continue his playing career on the gridiron for Colorado, The Colony will have second-team all-district selection and senior guard Caden Sclafani, and fellow senior guards Sean Mathieu and Braxton McCutcheon ready to rejoin Mosher and defend their 24-10 record and a runner-up finish in district. The Cougars will make the move this year from the 8-5A to 10-5A, where they will compete against Denison, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton, Prosper Rock Hill, Sherman and Wylie East.
Mosher is entering his third season as a varsity starter for Ryan, who has led the Cougars to a record of 79-29 over that span.
“Very, very high character young man, so he’s going to be a great asset to any program that he goes to,” Ryan said of Mosher. “I’ve got to watch him more this year to see how he has grown as a player. He can shoot the ball very well, so I think he’ll be able to stretch the floor out for them. He’s going into a great conference.”
East Carolina finished 11-20 this past season under the direction of second-year head coach Joe Dooley, who previously coached the Pirates before going on to Florida Gulf Coast. While at FGC, Dooley’s Eagles posted a record of 114-58 in his five seasons at the helm, including five conference titles and earned NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.
One reason for East Carolina’s struggles was cold 3-point shooting, making just 28% of its attempts behind the arc, a statistical category that Mosher can surely help the Pirates improve on.
“Growing up, I played a lot of the (center) position, just because I was bigger than everyone,” he said. “I started shooting more jump shots in the eighth grade with 500 shots per day that I had to make. My junior year, it went up to 1,000 shots a day. Trying to grind it out helped in my shooting ability.”
Mosher also thanked his family for their support in the same Twitter post.
“Thank you to my family and the close ones for always being there when things were at its worst or at its best, I hope one day I can return the favor,” he wrote. “I also want to thank everyone who has ever believed in me and saw me reaching my goals.”
Tay is the son of Joe and Susan Mosher.
