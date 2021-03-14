The Colony boys basketball team put together another successful season and the Cougars were rewarded for their efforts.
Five Cougars earned spots on the 10-5A all-district basketball team as selected by the other head coaches in the conference.
Senior forward and East Carolina signee Tay Mosher (19 points, nine rebounds per game) was named offensive player of the year. McKinney North junior Dylan Frazier was named the district’s MVP. Lovejoy senior Karson Templin earned defensive player of the year.
Senior guard Caden Sclafani (10 points averaged per game), a Chadron State pledge, landed on the first team. Junior guard Grayson Ryan (9.0 points), the son of The Colony head coach Cleve Ryan, was named to the second team. Senior Eli Williams and junior Jahyden Davis garnered honorable mention selections.
It wasn’t just the hard work on the court that had other coaches raving about The Colony.
For their dedication in the classroom, Grayson Ryan and senior Major Sanders were named to the academic all-district team.
"It was great to get that many guys in," coach Ryan said. "It was well-deserved. It's just always good when the season is over and you can get some individual awards. It's good to see them get rewarded for all of the hard work that they have done over the last several years."
In a season that was unlike any other, The Colony boys basketball team overcame its fair share of adversity to clinch a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season.
The Cougars were quarantined for two weeks in the middle of January and part of its coaching staff was forced to be away from the court not long after due to COVID-19 protocols.
Still, The Colony clinched a playoff berth. The Cougars gave Wakeland, No. 18 in Class 5A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, all it could handle in a 63-57 loss in the bi-district playoffs.
