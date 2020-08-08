Regardless of location, The Colony senior Ryan Scott was confident that his club baseball team, Thrive Baseball Haugen, would be in the mix to compete for a championship at every tournament they competed in this summer.
Scott’s belief in his teammates and coaches held true.
Thrive Baseball Haugen finished the summer season with a record of 32-4-1 and placed in the top four of every tournament — winning three. That included the team’s most recent outing, the Perfect Game 17U South World Series, held July 30-Aug. 2 in Houston. Thrive Baseball Haugen also captured first place in the Perfect Game 17U Oklahoma Open in June and Five Tool Texas Satellite World Series in early July in Melissa.
“We’ve been hot all summer,” he said. “This team is just unbelievable.”
Knowing that Thrive Baseball Haugen would face the best pitchers of every team, many of whom threw 91-92 mph, Scott turned to Velo Baseball, a highly sophisticated algorithm to measure the speed of a baseball against a complex background all while compensating for the movement of the user holding the iPhone/iPad. That tech app helped Scott in Melissa, where he hit two home runs, including an opposite-field, two-run home run over the Red Monster in right field.
Velo Baseball is aligned with a strength and conditioning program for Scott that focuses on shoulder and core exercises to build endurance for a heavy game schedule load during the summer.
"My opposite-field power is coming along really well,” he said. “I feel like I can hit the ball into any part of the field. I just have to focus to that part of the field."
One of the most satisfying results for Thrive Baseball Haugen this summer occurred at the Perfect Game World Series in Alabama, where the club placed third out of 67 teams.
Scott said his squad did the little things to perfection. Whenever they needed to move base runners, they came up with a timely bunt or hit. Whenever they needed a play on defense, they got it. Whenever they needed a strike, their pitchers came through in the clutch.
"That was probably one of our biggest tournaments,” Scott said. “That’s where the biggest dogs in baseball go. It was a big deal to get third place.”
Scott joined Thrive Baseball Haugen when he was a freshman, and since then, his team has been unstoppable at times.
“It's just such a fun environment to be in,” he said. “Coach (Troy) Haugen is laid back, but when it comes time for business he's strict, and that's the same chemistry with all of the guys. There is that fun atmosphere, but when it comes time to get down to it, it's all business.”
Scott’s success this summer is a carry-over from the spring prep season when The Colony showed dramatic improvement from a year ago.
Not only did the Cougars finish the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic with a record of 7-3-1, which is one win shy of their win total from all of 2019 when they went 8-22-1, but improved their slugging percentage by 115 points.
Scott’s hitting was one of the reasons why The Colony improved by leaps and bounds.
Out of 2,500 baseball players in Texas, three Cougars broke into the top 100 in several statistical categories according to txhighschoolbaseball.com – all of whom were playing in their junior season. Scott finished 10th in 5A in batting average (.556), and also cracked the top 100 in home runs (two) and stolen bases (nine).
"Our team was progressing great,” Scott said. “We changed some things up from my sophomore year. My sophomore year, it was a losing season. We had a different chemistry my junior year. We were just playing baseball. We won a lot of games, and I felt like we did a lot of good things. There was not just one guy that wanted to succeed. Everyone wanted to succeed."
With his senior season still to come, before he goes on to play baseball in college for Dallas Baptist, Scott’s primary goal this upcoming fall is to focus on strength-building workouts.
“I'm kind of bummed that summer ball is coming to an end, but I know that I will pick it up next year,” he said. “I really feel like my game is fine-tuned and polished at this point. I have some coaches that are really helping me to prepare for the next level.”
