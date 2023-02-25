When it comes to leadership, The Colony girls soccer is in good hands with senior midfielder Kristen Sueltz.
Whether it is a quick pep talk or an in-game adjustment, Sueltz’s presence on the pitch is like having another coach on the field.
Sueltz also leads by example. She is a play-maker who dishes out assists with regularity and can dribble out of harm’s way. But Sueltz is also a great goal scorer and she is accomplishing a huge achievement.
On Friday night, Sueltz became The Colony’s all-time leading goal scorer after she tallied two goals in a 2-1 win for the Lady Cougars against Creekview. She has 49 career goals in her high school career. Sueltz is also the program’s all-time leader in assists.
The Colony is also in the mix for a fourth straight playoff berth with Sueltz aboard, having come into Friday’s home game against Creekview tied with the Mustangs for fourth place in District 9-5A, both with 13 points and identical 4-4-1 conference records. But a big night by Sueltz moved The Colony into sole possession of the final playoff spot from the district.
But Sueltz’s playing days won’t be done after this season. She recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer for Texas A&M-Commerce.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Sueltz chats about what convinced her to sign with A&M-Commerce, her role as team captain and the name of her favorite professional soccer player.
SLM: Congrats on signing with Texas A&M-Commerce. What did you like about their women’s soccer program?
KS: I already knew the coach and I love her. We have a really good connection. When I went on my visit, I knew that it was home. I liked the program and all of the girls. I knew that it was somewhere I could go and feel like home and could make a really good connection with everybody.
SLM: The Colony had a total of 18 student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent during a recent ceremony. What does that say about the school’s athletic excellence?
KS: We have a super athletic class, super committed, super dedicated. I feel proud of everybody that signed because playing college athletics is a big deal. I'm just proud of everyone that signed today.
SLM: You’ve been a team captain for two seasons. Talk about the responsibility that you take with that role.
KS: I take really big pride in what I do for the program. I want to lead them on and off the field, leading not only by words but by example and by my actions. It's just an honor to lead my team and take us to do big things.
SLM: The Colony has been in the playoffs all three seasons that you’ve played for the Lady Cougars. How exciting would it be to continue that streak?
KS: I think that we have a good chance. We have some big games coming up that we need to win. If we just stay true to who we are and compete well against everybody that we play against, we'll be in the playoffs.
SLM: How exciting has it been for you to play soccer on the same team as your sister, Taryn?
KS: Me and her are really, really close. We're best friends on and off the field, and we've been best friends our whole lives. I've loved to see her grow as an athlete and as a person. She gets to play next to me and that is so meaningful. Soon, we're both going to be going to different colleges. So, we're going to make the most of the time that we have. It's an honor to play next to her.
SLM: What is your first memory of playing soccer?
KS: When I was little, I played for the Lady Cougars and my parents were both coaches. It was all fun and games trying to kick the ball into the back of the net.
SLM: Who is your favorite soccer player?
KS: Thiago (Alcantara). He’s just really good on the ball, really good ball distribution and plays with the same kind of intensity that I do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.