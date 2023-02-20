Hagen Waesch The Colony

The Colony senior midfielder Hagen Waesch signed a National Letter of Intent with North Carolina on Feb. 9.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Playing for the North Carolina men’s soccer team has been a dream of The Colony senior midfielder Hagen Waesch since he was a boy.

Waesch always envisioned himself running through the middle of the field donning a Tar Heels jersey. He wanted to be part of a program that captured its first national championship in 2001 – a couple years before he was born – and second in 2011.

