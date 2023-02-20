Playing for the North Carolina men’s soccer team has been a dream of The Colony senior midfielder Hagen Waesch since he was a boy.
Waesch always envisioned himself running through the middle of the field donning a Tar Heels jersey. He wanted to be part of a program that captured its first national championship in 2001 – a couple years before he was born – and second in 2011.
On Feb. 9, Waesch fulfilled his lifelong goal when he and 17 other The Colony student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent with their colleges of choice in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
Waesch has been a winner on the field. Two years ago, Waesch helped to lead The Colony to its first district championship since 1998. That same year, he captained his club squad, Dallas U16 ECNL, to a national title.
The Colony has a great dual-threat play-maker in Waesch.
As a sophomore, he tallied eight goals and eight assists. Waesch didn’t play for the Cougars his junior season because he played in Germany for Junioren Bundesliga SV Osburg, a Division III junior team. He returned to the United States this past May but he missed the first nine matches of The Colony’s season because of an ankle sprain. Waesch made an immediate impact in his Jan. 27 season debut, recording three goals in The Colony’s 4-0 win over Creekview.
Waesch is a big reason why the Cougars are in fourth place in District 9-5A, and he will look to help lead The Colony to its second playoff berth over the last three seasons.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Waesch chats about his decision to sign with North Carolina, his experience of playing soccer in Germany and reveals the names of his favorite soccer players.
SLM: Congrats on signing with North Carolina. What did you like about the Tar Heels men’s soccer team?
HW: Since I was a little kid, I've always heard about the success of their program. It's been a dream school since I was a little boy. When they came and reached out to me, I thought it was a good choice for me because I'm going to develop into such a better player in their program.
SLM: In what ways does your skill set allow you to fit in well with North Carolina?
HW: They play kind of the same style as my club team. I think it's going to be an easy adjustment for me into their system. They're fast-paced, very technical. I think that's where I thrive.
SLM: How would you describe your experience of playing soccer in Germany?
HW: We played against teams like Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart and Freiberg. I think going over there and seeing out their playing style is so different, and seeing how fast and how physical it is turned out to be a good decision because it helped me to developed into a much better player, which was my goal.
SLM: How was the cultural experience while living in Germany?
HW: The culture is very different. Germans are very straightforward. It was a culture shock when I got there, but it helped to develop me into a better person. It helped to form my personality as an adult, as a man. It helped to shape who I am.
SLM: How excited are you to be back at The Colony?
HW: I can't describe the feeling. When I left for Germany, I was missing my family. It feels like I'm reunited here with my friends and all of my family. I'm very happy to be here.
SLM: Who are your favorite soccer players?
HW: That's a tough one because I have many soccer players that I love. But I think that I have two favorites. Marco Reus is my idol. He's my favorite. But also N'Golo Kante. He's just a different level of player.
