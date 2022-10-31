For years, the perception is that Frisco ISD included several playoff-caliber volleyball teams, but grouped in the same district, only four were able to move on to the postseason.
With the most recent realignment splitting FISD up into three different groups, they had a chance to prove that theory and they have done just that.
FISD swept the top four spots in 10-5A, and heading into the weekend, had clinched three of the top four in 9-5A, with a chance at a fourth pending Frisco’s play-in match against The Colony on Friday.
As icing on the cake, newcomer Panther Creek won three of its last four matches to secure a bid out of 11-4A in its inaugural campaign.
The same competitive balance that prevented worthy FISD teams from qualifying for the playoffs in recent years will now stop a few from advancing, as there will be several head-to-head match-ups in the bi-district round between 9-5A and 10-5A.
Heading into the weekend, only one match was set for sure and that was 9-5A champion Wakeland taking on Memorial, the fourth seed out of 10-5A.
The Wolverines, who are 28-4 overall and ranked No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, captured their first district title since 2016 and they did so in undefeated fashion, rolling to a 14-0 record in 9-5A, while the Warriors (23-13) took care of the matches they needed to in order to secure the second postseason berth in their young history.
This will not be the first meeting between the teams this season, as Wakeland posted a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 sweep in non-district play.
“I think we are playing well, we will always work to fine tune our plays but as a group we are connected and working hard,” Wolverines head coach U’iLani Womble said. “We will work one game at a time. Our first objective is Memorial High School on Tuesday.”
The top seed out of 10-5A is district champion Liberty, who is 24-13 overall and dropped just one district match on its way to a 11-1 record.
The Redhawks are one of several teams who entered the weekend still awaiting to know who their first-round opponent will be, as Frisco and The Colony tied for fourth place in 9-5A, and where scheduled to have their play-in match on Friday.
Liberty, whose only district setback was a five-setter against Memorial, earned a sweep of Frisco earlier in the season and has not faced The Colony, who outlasted the Raccoons in five games in their rematch on Oct. 18 to force the tie for fourth place.
“It means so much to all of us; winning district was a goal of ours from the beginning and I am really proud of the girls for competing hard each week and making it happen. After coming up short of playoffs last season, this is a huge accomplishment for our team and we are really excited for next week,” Liberty head coach Eighmy Dobbins said. “I expect the girls to bring their energy and momentum from district into our playoff run. I am really excited for our team, and I want them to enjoy themselves as much as possible and appreciate every day we get to be together in the gym from this point forward. This is such a special group of players, and I hope that we will have some success in our playoff run.
The other two bi-district matches will also be determined over the weekend, as Lone Star and Reedy finished in a tie for second place in 9-5A, while Lebanon Trail and Independence did the same in 10-5A.
For the Rangers, this is a breakthrough, as they are appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2013, back when they were in Class 3A.
As for the Lions, this is their sixth appearance in the last seven years and they are looking to build on last season’s run to the regional championship match.
“In our program we talk about how we must earn our "wins" and "titles" rather than them being given to us. Having this mindset helps us complete against high level teams like we have in our district. We like that we must compete in district because that is a must for playoffs,” Reedy head coach Katie Rudd said. “Our expectation for this team has been to play Reedy Volleyball every game. We have stayed consistent while enjoying the opportunities we have earned. Going into postseason we will maintain the same mindset while staying true to our team.”
First-year programs are expected to struggle and Panther Creek had some growing pains early on.
In fact, the Panthers sat at 1-5 in district just a few weeks ago.
But Panther Creek got stronger as the season progressed, putting together a three-match winning streak, which included avenging a pair of earlier defeats, to make history with its first-ever playoff berth.
The Panthers draw a tough assignment in the opening round against Arlington Summit International Prep, who has an unblemished 16-0 record and is ranked No. 21 in the TGCA Class 4A state poll.
But Panther Creek feels as if it is playing its best volleyball of the season at this point, and anything can happen in the playoffs.
“We are extremely excited to be in playoffs. This group of kids have worked hard and earned it! They are doing a great job building the foundation of our program and making success a part of our norm,” Panther Creek head coach Taryn Hill said. “We want to continue to be competitive and play together as a team.”
