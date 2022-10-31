FRISCO WAKELAND VOLLEYBALL AUDREY CLARK

Audrey Clark and Wakeland will enter this week’s volleyball playoffs flying high after capturing the 9-5A championship with an undefeated 14-0 record.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

For years, the perception is that Frisco ISD included several playoff-caliber volleyball teams, but grouped in the same district, only four were able to move on to the postseason.

With the most recent realignment splitting FISD up into three different groups, they had a chance to prove that theory and they have done just that.

